"LeNoSleeves got dementia" - NBA fans ridicule LeBron James for pulling off unusual stunt vs Wizards

LA Lakers star LeBron James surprised fans with his on-court outfit last night in their 134-131 overtime win against the Washington Wizards. Fans have been accustomed to seeing James wear the same accessories he's had. But last night was unique as he was missing one piece of accessory.

James led the Lakers to a win, thanks to his performance. He had 31 points, four rebounds and nine assists, Los Angeles took care of their home court. His co-star, Anthony Davis, had an outstanding game with 40 points and 15 rebounds. The team is trying to improve their record to escape the Play-In zone.

Interestingly, James ditched his arm sleeves last night and played with a small amount of accessories. Over the years, he's tried to change his on-court look. At the start of his career, he wore a headband. That accessory was almost synonymous to him that it seemed strange when he first started playing without it during the 2014-15 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As for the sleeve, he started wearing it to games during the 2011-12 season. Since then, fans have seldom seen James play a game without it. Which is why it looked strange last night. ESPN's NBA page brought it up and even caught the attention of the Lakers star.

"Can't remember the last time Bron didn't wear sleeves," the caption read.

"I didn't realize I never put it on! WTF!" James commented.

Expand Tweet

After fans saw James' comment, they quickly shared their reactions on X. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Still, the lack of accessories didn't affect his game, as he could still play well. In their game against the Denver Nuggets tomorrow, fans will watch him closely if he forgets his arm sleeve.

You might also be interested in reading this: Draymond Green drops bold take on rumored LeBron James-Steph Curry team up: “That team is going to win the championship”

Why did LeBron James ditch his headband?

Since he started his career in 2003, LeBron James has worn a headband during games. While this doesn't affect his overall game, it painted a permanent image of his on-court style for 11 seasons. Surprisingly, James ditched the headband midway through the 2014-15 season.

According to James, he got rid of it as a sign of unity with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Their playoff motto was "All In," and the four-time champion wanted to look like his teammates and not separate himself from the Cavs.

"I did it because I just wanted to look like my teammates. Just wanted to be one. Nothing more than that," James said.

Expand Tweet

Since then, LeBron James has been consistent in not wearing a headband. There are a few occasions where he brought it back, but it was only temporary.

Also read: Savannah James pens emotional note after Akron Steakhouse where she first met LeBron shuts down: "Our first date memories"