Savannah James pens emotional note after Akron Steakhouse where she first met LeBron shuts down: "Our first date memories"

LeBron James’ wife Savannah James turned emotional upon learning that the steakhouse where she and her now husband had their first date in Akron, Ohio, was closing down.

She took to Instagram to share her take on Outback Steakhouse in their hometown shutting down after 30 years in operation.

Savannah James penned an emotional note on her story, relaying how the restaurant was a big part early in her relationship with LeBron.

On a photo of the steakhouse, the 37-year-old mother of three wrote:

“Noooooo @kingjames!!! Out first date memories”

Savannah James first met LeBron when she was 16 years old and a high school sophomore at Buchtel High School.

In an interview with Cleveland Magazine, she said the then budding basketball player first invited her to one of his games, which was followed by a gathering of friends at a local Applebee’s. They went out on a date later at the Outback Steakhouse.

She said she fell in love with the future NBA legend after realizing his intentions were pure and they have been together since.

The two got married in 2013 and have three children together: Bronny, Bryce Maximus, and Zhuri Nova.

LeBron James sees long future with wife Savannah James

LeBron and Savannah James have been together for over two decades now and their relationship continues to be strong. The NBA superstar has not been bashful throughout their relationship in publicly expressing her love for her long-time partner and wife.

Recently, he took to social media and shared how he sees a long and loving future with Savannah and their family.

‘The King’ shared in an Instagram story a reel of an older woman dancing in a restaurant booth and nudging her husband. Annoyed, the husband tried to make her stop but to no avail as the wife continued to dance and nudged him.

He captioned the post:

“How I’m gone be with Savannah!!!”

Apart from being the love of James’ life, Savannah has been with his basketball superstar husband every step of the way during his illustrious career.

‘The King’ said he could not have done everything he has accomplished in the game if not for the presence of his very supportive wife.

At the ESPYs last year, James paid tribute to Savannah, saying (by way of PEOPLE):

“For our family, no one has sacrificed more and more hard work to support this family more than you (Savannah) and I appreciate you for that, love you.”

James is on the cusp of making further NBA history as he is just nine points away from becoming the first player in league annals to score 40,000 total career points.

He will get that opportunity in the LA Lakers’ game against the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Saturday at home. And just like all his career milestones, expect Savannah to be there to celebrate it with her husband.