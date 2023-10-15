“Another one in the making” - LeBron James is doting parent as he cheers daughter Zhuri James at her volleyball game

While he has built his legend in the NBA, four-time league champion LeBron James has also made sure that he's there for his children, fully supporting them in whatever activities they want to dip their hands into and succeed in them.

That was again illustrated recently when the Los Angeles Lakers superstar attended the volleyball game of his youngest child and only daughter, Zhuri. He saw her record her nailing a service ace and could not help but be excited and was overheard saying, “Do your thing, Munchin. Do your thing.”

LeBron James posted a clip of that moment on Instagram, captioning it:

“Another One in the making! Uh-Oh !! Let’s Gooooooo Munchin!! @allthingszhuri got NEXT!! VIBES!! #JamesGang ZTZTheWarriorPrincess”

LeBron James and his wife Savannah Brinson have three children together. Their eldest is Bronny, 19. The others are Bryce Maximus, 16, and eight-year-old Zhuri.

Bronny James plays guard at the University of Southern California and hopes to join his famous father in the NBA soon. Bryce, for his part, also plays basketball, and like his older brother, has dreams of making a career out of playing the sport.

Meanwhile, apart from volleyball, Zhuri is also active on social media. She has YouTube channel (All Things Zhuri), which has over 200,000 subscribers.

James and Savannah met and started dating in 2002 when both were in high school. They have been together since, tying the knot in 2013.

LeBron James very grateful after Bronny's health scare

LeBron James and his family had a great scare when his eldest Bronny suffered what was ruled as a cardiac arrest while in training at USC in July. It stemmed from a congenital heart defect, which, thankfully, is treatable.

Understandably, the parents were concerned for their son, who had to spend some time in the hospital following the ordeal. Bronny has been up and about since and on a steady road to recovery.

LeBron James was with his son every step of the way early in his recovery period and posted updates on his progress. Once he posted on Instagram about Bronny playing the piano in front of his siblings. The 19-time NBA All-Star captioned it:

“GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young!! We’re here right with you every step of the way! #JamesGang”

James is currently girding for another season in the NBA, which will be his 21st year in the league.