LeBron James' wife Savannah James posts cryptic story days after online streamer gets death threats from Lakers star's fans

LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, posted a cryptic story on Instagram days after an online streamer's photos were allegedly liked by the NBA superstar. The streamer, Oshun Guerra, said she received death threats from LA Lakers fans because of it.

Guerra is known on TikTok as @cubandavinci and @DaFogell on X, and posted several photos of herself with the caption,

“This bou in my DMs say im prettttyyyy.”

NBA fans noticed that LeBron James liked it and took screenshots.

But the 20-time NBA All-Star appears to have since unliked it, although it was not confirmed if it was indeed him who reacted to the photos.

Just the same, fans of James got on the case of Guerra on X for supposedly sharing the alleged like by "The King." Some of the reactions on the streamer’s account unfortunately came in the form of death threats which had her rattled despite saying that she was not one responsible.

Interestingly, Savannah James took to Instagram on the heels of the incident and posted on her story a cryptic message with a GIF showing a character slowly disappearing.

The post reads:

“She’s a 10 but she’s a Virgo & disappears when she’s not ok”

Until now, nothing concrete yet has come out, leaving many on the lookout for further developments.

Just the same, Guerra seemingly is moving on, talking about various topics on her X account, including the NBA.

Savannah James is in step with husband LeBron James’ NBA pursuits

Savannah James has been present for every stage of LeBron James’ illustrious basketball career. And it remains true even after over two decades of high-level play from "The King."

Now in his 21st year in the NBA and at the age of 39, James remains a force in the league in leading the LA Lakers. He has made it known that he is not about done playing and still has some goals he wants to achieve, including playing alongside her eldest son Bronny in the NBA.

Savannah is fully supportive of her husband’s desire to play more years in the league and possibly with Bronny, who is in his freshman year for the USC Trojans and contemplating entering the NBA draft this year.

She wrote an inspiring message to James in October to mark his latest Beats commercial. The 37-year-old mother of three said in the video:

"Tell them you're not done until you play with your son [Bronny]. Then do that, again [with Bryce]."

Savannah and LeBron James have been together since high school, just as the basketball star was building his legend in the sport.

They got married in 2013 and have three children together, namely, Bronny, Bryce Maximus and Zhuri Nova, who are also making a name for themselves in various endeavors.

Meanwhile, James is currently averaging 24.8 points, 7.8 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 35.7 minutes in 49 games so far for the 30-27 Lakers this season.

However, he missed their game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday because of ankle issues and the Lakers lost 128-110.