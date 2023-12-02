"Can you spot me?": LeBron James' wife Savannah James shares rare picture of herself from high school days

The love story of NBA superstar LeBron James and his wife Savannah dates back to their high school days in Akron, Ohio, and they have been inseparable since.

Recently, Savannah took a trip down memory lane, reposting a photo of herself with her high school friends on her Instagram story while expressing excitement over a possible reunion next year. She playfully captioned it:

“Can you spot me?”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot of Savannah James' IG story of her and her high school friends.

Savannah met LeBron James when she was 16 years old and a high school sophomore. ‘The King’ was a year older than her.

She said she immediately fell in love with the future NBA legend after realizing his intentions were pure. In an interview with Harper Bazaar back in 2010, she said:

"I knew he loved me when I left my leftovers from dinner in his car. I'd totally forgotten about them, and he brought them to me. I think he just wanted another excuse to come and see me."

Savannah was always with James as he built up his basketball legend from starring at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School all the way now that he is in his 21st year in the NBA, with tons of individual awards and four titles to show.

The two got married in 2013 and have three children together, namely, Bronny, Bryce Maximus, and Zhuri Nova.

LeBron James has all the love for his wife, whom he paid tribute to at the ESPYs earlier this year. While accepting the award for best record-breaking performance (for becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer), he said (via PEOPLE):

“For our family, no one has sacrificed more and more hard work to support this family more than you (Savannah) and I appreciate you for that, love you.”

LeBron James celebrates with wife Savannah after breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James made history when he broke the longtime record for most points scored in the league earlier this year. He also made sure to celebrate with the people closest to his heart, particularly his wife Savannah.

In a game against the OKC Thunder in February, ‘The King’ eclipsed LA Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leader in scoring in the NBA. He did it by scoring his 38,388th point late in the third quarter to surpass the previous record of 38,387 held by Abdul-Jabbar.

After draining the record-breaking bucket, play was temporarily stopped to celebrate the amazing feat.

LeBron James shared the moment and celebrated with his loved ones, including Savannah whom he kissed.

The scoring continues for LeBron James in his 21st year in the NBA. In the ongoing season, he is leading the Lakers with 24.8 points per contest, to go along with 7.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 34 minutes. The Lakers are seventh in the West with an 11-9 record.