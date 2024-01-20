Savannah James shows contentment with Bronny James' hype video featuring comeback journey from cardiac arrest

Savannah James is proud and happy to see her son, Bronny, back doing what he loves, months after suffering a cardiac arrest. Savannah took to Instagram to share a video of the journey of her eldest son with NBA superstar LeBron James returning to the basketball floor with the USC Trojans.

Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest in July while training with the USC men’s basketball team. It was later revealed that it was brought about by a congenital heart defect.

The illness was fortunately treatable, and after days in hospital, he was released. Bronny has since recovered and playing in his first season with the Trojans.

Considering what her son had to go through in the last few months, Savannah is happy for Bronny. She shared a video of his journey back from the health scare, captioning it with his name, along with heart emojis.

Check out the screenshots of her post below:

Bronny James has played 10 games for the Trojans (8-10), averaging 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 19.1 minutes. He recently had one of his better games against the Arizona Wildcats, tallying 11 points, six assists, five rebounds and a block in a 82-67 loss.

Bronny has two siblings, Bryce and Zhuri. Before joining the Trojans, he was a five-star high school recruit out of Sierra Canyon and a McDonald’s All-American. Many schools recruited him, but in Maym he announced that he would join USC.

Savannah James is fully supportive of her kids’ dreams

Savannah James said that she and her NBA superstar husband are fully supportive of their children and what they want to pursue in life.

Their three children are carving paths of their own. Bronny is playing as a freshman with the USC Trojans, while Bryce is playing high school ball at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles. Zhuri, meanwhile, has her YouTube channel while also dipping her hands in volleyball.

In an interview on USA Today last year, Savannah spoke about her pride to see their children pursue their various endeavors while vowing to be with them every step of the way.

"I am most proud of the humans whom I’ve created," Savannah said. "They are amazing. They surprise me every day just with how intelligent and kind and amazing they are.

"I pat myself on the back, as well as give high-fives to my husband, because I tell him all the time, 'We did that. We did that.'"

She added:

"I’m happy for them. Listen, I want nothing for them except for their happiness. That’s it.

"In whatever it is that they decide to do, I’m here supporting and rooting for them. I’m their biggest fan always. If they decide to go the NBA route or a different route, whatever that is, I’m here."

Savannah and LeBron James have been together since they were teenagers and married in 2013.

