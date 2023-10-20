Bronny James lines up for USC fan event, joining his teammates with a viral dance as he gets his dad LeBron James' approval

NBA superstar LeBron James’ eldest son Bronny is looking forward to beginning his collegiate career at the University of Southern California. His future Basketball Hall-of-Famer father is fully supporting him every step of the way.

The 19-year-old freshman was with his teammates during the USC men's basketball team’s fan event at the Trojans’ home of Galen Center in Los Angeles. Bronny danced to Cali Swag District’s “Teach Me How to Dougie” song as he was introduced on the court.

The moment was captured on video and shared on social media. It has since gone viral, with four-time NBA champion LeBron James among those who reposted it on X (formerly Twitter) account.

LeBron James reposted son Bronny's participation in USC's fan event.

Bronny James is a five-star high school recruit out of Sierra Canyon and a McDonald’s All-American. Many universities sought to recruit him, but, in May, he announced that he was joining the USC program.

However, his journey with the Trojans took an unexpected and scary turn when in July, he suffered a cardiac arrest in training. It was later revealed that it stemmed from a congenital heart defect, which, thankfully, is treatable.

LeBron James and his wife Savannah were understandably scared over what their son had gone through. After days at the hospital, Bronny was released and has been steadily recovering. He's targeting to play with the USC Trojans this season.

LeBron James says son Bronny doing well after health scare

Nineteen-time NBA All-Star James says that his son Bronny is doing well following his health scare in July and is looking to rejoin the USC men’s basketball team this season.

On media day earlier this month, LeBron James gave an update on the recovery of his son:

"Bronny is doing extremely well. He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. The successful surgery that he had ... he's on the up and up. It's definitely a whirlwind and a lot of emotions for our family this summer, but the best thing we have is each other."

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 1:44:

Bronny has not yet rejoined the Trojans in practice, according to ESPN, but is in the campus attending classes.

As he oversees Bronny’s recovery, James is also gearing up for the new NBA season, which will be his 21st in the league and sixth with the LA Lakers. They begin their regular season on Oct. 24 at defending champions Denver Nuggets.