“You not reading that book bro”: LeBron James’ book shoutout for former Kentucky star leaves NBA fans in splits

LeBron James had a shoutout to former basketball champion Rex Chapman after the latter released his new memoir. The LA Lakers superstar took to social media to share some special praise for Chapman, an NBA journeyman who last played for the Phoenix Suns in 1997.

James also shared an image of himself posing with the book "It's Hard for Me to Live with Me: A Memoir," co-written with Seth Davis, which explores Chapman's struggle and recovery. For those unaware, Chapman spent 12 seasons in the league but also battled addictions.

James took to X to share a heartfelt message for Chapman:

"Congrats on the book my guy!! And you’re awesome to be able to overcome your shortcomings and obstacles life put in front of you! True leader and King .Definitely supporting & ordering your book!

He posed with the book as well.

NBA fans were in no mood to relent, though, as they trolled James, a four-time NBA champion.

"Bron you not reading that book bro," one tweeted.

More responses followed, with some also praising "The King:"

Chapman saw success at Kentucky from 1986-1988 and was known for his athleticism and scoring prowess.

He averaged 17.6 points over two seasons there before getting drafted into the league, where he averaged 14.6 points per game. He had stints with the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Bullets, Miami Heat and the Suns.

After hanging up his sneakers due to declining play and injuries. the star battled addictions to drugs and gambling.

Rex Chapman reacts to LeBron James reading his memoir

It was a surprising moment for Rex Chapman when he saw that LeBron James had responded to his tweet talking about his memoir.

"I can't believe this"

In an earlier interview with CNN, Chapman explained how gambling became a part of his life, leaving him in tatters.

"I didn't know why, (but) I knew I liked gambling. It was something I'd done since I was 6. Thoroughbreds. Only thoroughbreds. I've never bet on a sport in my life.

"I think it's stupid, which betting on thoroughbreds is probably stupid, but I didn't look at that as an addiction because I could go and do that all summer long or whenever, and then I'd go play basketball for a few months."

Meanwhile, LeBron James is ready to hit another major landmark, as he's just nine points away from 40,000 points.