"Scared money vs Lakers" - Former NBA champion hails LeBron James' impact, refuses to write off team's deep playoff run odds 

LA Lakers forward LeBron James continues to prove the doubters wrong with how well he's still playing in his 21st NBA season. He's still the leader on and off the court for the team. Without him, the Lakers could've struggled this season.

The Lakers haven't had the best season. They've tried their best to try and position themselves in an ideal position for the postseason. Eyeing a chance to contend for the title is their goal, but being in the Play-In zone makes it tough for them to achieve it.

2008 NBA champion Paul Pierce recently shared his thoughts on James and the Lakers in the second episode of "The Truth Lounge." While Pierce is in awe of the four-time champion, he's skeptical about how the team will play in the postseason.

"LeBron always understands the moment," Pierce said. "You just have to respect the fact that he's still doing it at this age and is still one of the best.

The question about whether Pierce will be willing to bet on the Lakers came up and the former Boston Celtics star shared that he isn't confident in them. However, given the presence kf LeBron, he cannot write them off.

"I don't know, they're so up and down. Scared money vs the Lakers, for sure."

James has been the Lakers' most valuable player this season. His heroics have helped them in certain situations, but it's not been enough to put them in a spot where they have an advantage. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 33-28 record.

Former NBA star doesn't think why LeBron James and the team won't have a deep playoff run

Making the playoffs this year seems to be a difficult road for LeBron James and the Lakers. Many have already counted them out, even though there's still a chance for them if they win the Play-In games. Just like Pierce, former NBA star Shawn Kemp isn't confident with the team.

According to Kemp, the duo of James and Anthony Davis have carried the team all season long. Due to this, their bodies have been through hell and back carrying the team.

"I think later in the season, you can see a little wear and tear on his body and that’s why they don’t excel in the playoffs," Kemp said.

The season isn't over and the Lakers aren't a team one can easily count out. Last season, no one believed in them when they finished as the seventh seed in time for the playoffs. But they proved everyone wrong when they made it to the conference finals.

