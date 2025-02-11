Is Lonzo Ball playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons? Latest on Bulls guard's status (Feb. 11)

The Chicago Bulls, preparing for back-to-back games against the Detroit Pistons this week, will be without guard Lonzo Ball for Tuesday's encounter at the United Center, as he's listed on the injury report. Per Rotowire, Ball is expected to miss his third consecutive game due to illness. Sports Illustrated also confirmed that Ball didn't participate in Monday's team practice.

Lonzo Ball's injury issues have been a recurring theme for the Chicago Bulls over the last few years. Coming into the 2024-25 season, Ball hadn't featured in an NBA game in over two years due to a knee injury, with his last appearance on Jan. 14, 2022.

This season, the Bulls have been cautious with Ball and limited his minutes on the court. Over 53 regular-season games, the point guard has played 30 and started nine. He's averaging just 21.6 minutes per game, which ranks seventh on the roster.

Ball hasn't been producing at the same high level he was before his injury. When healthy, though, he remains a key figure in the Bulls offense. This season, the 6-foot-6 playmaker is averaging 7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.5 apg and 1.5 spg.

Going into Tuesday's matchup without one of their top guards will be a major blow for a Bulls team that has struggled to find wins over the last month. Since Jan 11., they have a 4-11 record and have dropped to 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Lonzo Ball was one of the top rated prospects in his draft class

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn)

There was plenty of hype surrounding Lonzo Ball when he entered the NBA in 2017. He was a star athlete at Chino Hills High School and was one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation as he prepared for college.

After just one season with the UCLA Bruins, NBA scouts recognized Ball's potential, and teams lined up to draft the highly rated guard. In 2017, Ball was selected by the LA Lakers as the second overall pick in the NBA draft, behind Markelle Fultz.

Over eight seasons in the league, Ball has played 282 combined games with the Lakers, New Orleans Pelcians and the Chicago Bulls.

