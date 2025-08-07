Is Luka Doncic playing for Slovenia against Germany? | EuroBasket 2025 preparation game (Aug 8)

Luka Doncic is set to represent Slovenia and play against Germany in a EuroBasket 2025 preparation game. In May, Matej Erjavec, President of the Slovenian Basketball Federation, had confirmed that the Lakers had agreed to send their star player to play for his country during the offseason.On Wednesday, Doncic spoke to the press before the preparation game, where he confirmed his participation against Germany. He said that he is in good health, but it will take some time for him to get used to the rhythm after not playing the entire summer.&quot;Playing a full game will probably be tough, in my opinion, but I think I'll get quite a few minutes. It depends on how my body feels,&quot; he said. &quot;I hadn't done five-on-five until now... this was my first time doing five-on-five, and it's a completely different rhythm compared to what I was doing. So we'll see, but I'm feeling good.&quot;Luka Doncic has undergone a physical transformation after his team suffered a first-round exit in the playoffs. Last month, a video of the Lakers star surfaced online where he made a half-court shot during training. He has shed a good amount of weight and was looking quite lean.Slovenia will face Germany in their first Eurobasket preparation game on Friday. Fans who are excited to see the Lakers star's game after his weight loss can catch the Slovenia vs Germany game on FIBA's official streaming platform, Courtside 1891.Luka Doncic sheds light on physical transformation journey ahead of clash against GermanyLuka Doncic's physical transformation has been the talk of the town in the basketball community for the past week. The Lakers star arrived in the Slovenian training camp in arguably the best shape he has ever had. On Thursday, Doncic talked with the press during Slovenia's practice session.In his brief interview, the Lakers star shed light on his transformation and the challenges he faced to achieve his goal.&quot;There have always been questions about my fitness, but I thought I was playing great before too,” he said. “It wasn’t easy at first, but then it becomes a habit. We’ll see how it translates to games... I haven’t played since the NBA season ended, and I’ve only just started scrimmaging again.&quot;Playing in the Eurobasket should be a great way for Luka Doncic to prepare for the new NBA season. He just needs to be careful to avoid injury during this international endeavour.