Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? | 2021-22 NBA season

Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks have won four straight games, including an impressive victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. That surge has been good enough to put the Mavs fifth in the Western Conference, leading the scrum after the West's headliners.

With new coach Jason Kidd, the Mavericks have been a much improved defensive-minded team but have not had the same success they did last season offensively. Doncic is their standout offensive player, and the team has struggled to get points without him, outside of the occasional brilliance of Kristaps Porzingis.

The Mavs will try to win for the sixth time in their last seven games when they play at the Houston Rockets (11-26) on Friday night. To do so, they will have a better chance with Doncic in the lineup.

What is Luka Doncic's status for tonight's game against the Houston Rockets?

According to the Mavericks' official injury report, Doncic is listed as "doubtful." He sustained an ankle injury about a month ago that sidelined him for 10 games. But he returned against the OKC Thunder on Jan. 3. Dallas has won all three games since he returned.

In Wednesday's 99-82 win over Golden State and Stephen Curry, Doncic twisted his right ankle attempting a steal with under two minutes remaining. Playing Friday night against the Rockets could risk further aggravating the injury.

When will Luka Doncic return?

The Mavericks have not communicated a timeline for Luka Doncic's return, but the team will take every necessary precaution to avoid escalating his injury. Doncic is known to play through injuries, as he did in the 2021 playoffs and the 2020 Olympics. But with nothing on the line now, it may make sense to allow him to recover.

How does Luka Doncic's absence impact the Dallas Mavericks?

Jalen Brunson has been dependable in Doncic's absence, but they do not get the same level of production from the replacement guard. Doncic does it all for Dallas, leading the team in points (25.0 per game) and assists (8.8) and tied with Porzingis in rebounds (8.0).

Doncic has missed 14 games this season due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols, and in those games, the Mavericks went 5-9. His presence will undoubtedly be a significant boost to Dallas on both ends of the floor.

