Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Los Angeles Lakers? Latest update on 4x All-Star's status (Dec. 12)

The Dallas Mavericks have won their last three games thanks to Luka Doncic and they hope to keep the momentum running. Their next opponents will be the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament champions Los Angeles Lakers this Tuesday, December 12 at the American Airlines Center. The tip-off begins at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

For those who want to see the basketball game, Spectrum SportsNet has the television broadcast rights. NBA League Pass has the match-up on their online live-streaming platform through a subscription.

There is a long list of players in the Dallas Mavericks injury list. Four players are marked as questionable and will be game-time decisions. Kyrie Irving, Grant Williams, Derrick Jones Jr. and Tim Hardaway Jr. are still in the bubble if they will be playing against the Lakers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Williams has been working out with the Mavericks and Coach Jason Kidd hopes he gets back in the roster soon.

"He's had good workouts here of late. So hopefully he's back on one or two of the games we have at home," said Kidd.

Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber and Josh Green are expected to be back on the team's roster by late December. Other than that, all other players including Luka Doncic are cleared to play.

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks shatters records, becomes NBA's youngest player to Achieve 1,000 three-pointers

At 24, Luka Doncic made NBA history once again during their latest game against the Memphis Grizzlies despite having a depleted Dallas Mavericks roster due to injuries.

The standout performance did not just secure the victory over the Grizzlies but has also delivered an impressive stat line of 35 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Dominic also had five three-pointers and that set a new NBA record as the youngest player ever to reach 1,000 made threes.

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd took note of Doncic's MVP-worthy skills.

"When you talk about MVPs, one of the best players in the world, Luka can do that with anybody," Kidd said. "He displayed that this evening."

The current record of the Mavericks is 14-8 and they hold the third spot in the NBA Western Conference standings. At this point, Doncic has been in constant discussions in the race to become the 2023-24 league MVP alongside Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum.

So far in the last five games, Luka Doncic has been averaging 36.8 points, 10.8 assists and 9.6 rebounds. He currently ranks second in scoring with 31.9 points per game and has a career-high 38.8% shooting from beyond the three-point line.