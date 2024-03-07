Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Miami Heat? Latest on Mavericks' 4x All-NBA honoree's status (March 7)

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic continues to feature on the team's injury report, and is probable for the coming contest against the Miami Heat on Thursday. His status indicates that there is a likelihood that he will play. However, he will continue to be monitored until game time and be cleared upon further evaluation by the medical team if he can play without re-aggravating the injury.

The Mavericks, 34-28, currently hold the eighth spot in the Western Conference. They are on a three-game losing streak against Eastern Conference teams: the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Throughout the season, Luka Doncic has been hampered by ankle problems, including a right ankle sprain just before the NBA All-Star break.

After an incident during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, Doncic appeared to have difficulty standing but managed to complete the game. The forthcoming match will be the fourth consecutive game in which Doncic's ankle issue has been noted.

Beyond his ankle troubles, he has also contended with a nasal injury, which has been highlighted in the injury reports for nine of the Dallas Mavericks' last 12 games. Despite these challenges, he has remained active in the lineup.

Although the nasal injury hasn't notably affected his performance on the court, worries about his ankle have subsided as he is set to play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat.

After missing time due to an ankle sprain, the Slovenian All-Star made his return, only to suffer a broken nose during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 5.

A week later, in a matchup with the Washington Wizards, he encountered another facial injury when he was elbowed, prompting an urgent check-up in the locker room.

Luka Doncic stats vs. Miami Heat

The Mavericks' All-NBA guard has appeared in 10 games against the Miami Heat, going 4-6.

Luka Doncic has averaged 24.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists on 43.4% shooting from the field, including 34.7% from the 3-point line on 7.5 attempts and 75.3% from the free-throw line.

With the race for playoff spots heating up in the Western Conference, the Mavericks clearly recognize the critical importance of including their All-Star player in the lineup.

The Miami Heat have been stellar since the All-Star break going 5-1, with two consecutive wins coming into Thursday's matchup.

How to watch Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks?

The marquee inaugural matchup between the Heat and the Mavericks will be aired nationally on TNT with Bally Sports SW-DAL for local coverage. The Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center, in Dallas.