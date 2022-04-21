Is Luka Dončić playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Luka Dončić is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz.

The Dallas Mavericks performed exceptionally well without Luka Dončić in Game 2 of their first-round matchup against the Utah Jazz. The team, now led by Jalen Brunson, has been performing well despite missing their key player.

In Game 1, the Mavericks saw two of their players post 20+ points in a home loss to the Jazz. Brunson was good for 24 points with seven rebounds and five assists, while Spencer Dinwiddie recorded 22 points while completing eight assists.

Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber registered 15, 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Game 2 took a turn as the Mavericks rose to the challenge and came away with the win. Coming into the fourth quarter, the Mavs had yet to lead and entered the fourth quarter down by four.

Brunson stepped up in Luka Dončić's absence as he recorded a career-high 41 points to help the Mavs secure a six-point win. He converted 15 of his 25 attempts from the field. He also made six of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc.

Luka Dončić's status for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz

Dončić No. 77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts as the Dallas Mavericks take the lead against the Utah Jazz late in the fourth quarter of Game Two.

Listed as out for the first two games of the first-round series against the Utah Jazz, Dončić was listed as questionable for tonight's game.

In the Dallas' training session earlier on, Dončić was seen making some shots as he joined the team for a practice session. Later on, he was engaged in a one-on-one practice on the court and was heard saying the pain in his calf "is not really that painful."

The three-time All-Star might suit up for the Mavs in their third game against the Jazz as they look to take the lead on the road. While the Mavs look strong without him, with Brunson taking charge, the team could function a lot better with Dončić back in the fold.

