Is Malik Monk playing tonight against the OKC Thunder? Exploring Kings star's status (March 25)

Malik Monk missed the last two matchups for the Sacramento Kings with an undisclosed illness. His status for Tuesday's game against the OKC Thunder remains unknown at the time of writing as the Kings were still to update their injury report. Expect more updates on Monk’s game status to be available before tipoff.

The Kings have lost both outings in his absence. They will also play the second leg of a back-to-back after enduring a 113-95 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday. Sacramento has lost three straight matchups and is ninth in the West with a 35-36 record, just 0.5 games ahead of the 11th-placed Dallas Mavericks.

Malik Monk, who started the season as the backup guard, has been entrusted with the starting role since the team traded De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. Monk has done a solid job so far. He last played on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls and led the team with 34 points. He averages 28.0 points across the last three games.

Monk has missed 13 matchups this season because of ankle, groin and toe injuries.

While Malik Monk’s status remains unknown for Tuesday’s game, the Kings finally got Domantas Sabonis back in the lineup on Monday after he missed three straight outings with an ankle sprain. He had a double-double of 16 points and 17 rebounds in the loss.

How has Malik Monk fared against OKC Thunder?

Malik Monk has faced the OKC Thunder in 16 regular-season games during his time with the Charlotte Hornets, LA Lakers and Kings. He has an 8-8 record in those contests, with averages of 10.9 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

His best performance against OKC was a 26-point outing in a 127-113 loss on Feb. 11, 2024. He shot 10 of 20, including 6 of 10 from the 3-point line. He also added five assists and a block.

How and where to watch OKC Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings?

The OKC Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream it live on MAX, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

