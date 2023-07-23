“Is Messi a football player?” - When LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James questioned if the Argentine played soccer

Some time ago, LeBron James went live on Instagram to have a chat with his fans. James answered random questions his fans asked as if he were having an actual conversation with them in real life.

One of them asked LeBron if he had a favorite soccer player. The basketball legend surprisingly named a few football greats. James then threw the question to his wife Savannah, asking her if she had any favorite soccer players.

It was clear that she didn't have any considering how Savannah wondered if Lionel Messi was a football (soccer) player.

LeBron James: "Who you (Savnnah) you like? Who's your favorite?"

Savannah James: "Is Messi a football player?"

LeBron James welcomes Lionel Messi on his Inter Miami debut

LeBron James (left) and Lionel Messi

LeBron James warmly welcomed Lionel Messi to America as the Argentine made his Inter Miami debut on Friday.

The NBA icon was present to witness Messi's game-changing free-kick that led his new team to a 2-1 win against Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup clash. On Friday, James shared pictures of himself embracing the Argentine soccer sensation in the stands following his impressive Miami debut.

Additionally, the LA Lakers star shared a video capturing Messi's interactions with his teammates along the sidelines before stepping onto the field. James' social media post came in the aftermath of Messi's inaugural game as an Inter Miami player. Coming on as a 54th-minute substitute, the Argentine scored a sensational 94th-minute free kick to secure a 2-1 win over Mexico City-based Cruz Azul.

Apart from LeBron, the momentous performance was witnessed by soccer enthusiasts and a host of Hollywood A-listers, including Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, David Beckham — who's a co-owner of Inter Miami — and his wife, Victoria Beckham.

Inter Miami's inaugural Leagues Cup game of the season, a tournament spanning a month and featuring teams from Major League Soccer and Liga MX, marked a significant occasion.

After Messi's previous announcement of joining the team following his triumph in leading Argentina to their third World Cup title last year, the anticipation for his arrival in US soared.

Now, all eyes are on Messi and Inter Miami as they gear up for their next game against Atlanta United on Tuesday. The soccer world eagerly awaits to witness more Messi magic as he embarks on a new venture in South Beach.

