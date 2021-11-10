Is Mitchell Robinson playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? | 2021-22 NBA season

The New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson missed their recent victory over the Philadelphia 76ers with a hip flexor injury, and has recently claimed that fatigue has also played a part in his performances in the last few matches. The New York Knicks now face the 2021 NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in the last week. They registered an impressive 113-98 victory in their last NBA game against a Bucks side that was missing both Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.

Considering Holiday has returned but Middleton is still out for a few more matches, the New York Knicks will think they have a decent chance of registering another victory over the Bucks. In this article, we look at Mitchell Robinson’s chances of playing in the match against the Milwaukee Bucks later tonight.

Steve Popper @StevePopper Knicks announce Nerlens Noel (sprained right knee) and Mitchell Robinson (strained left hip flexor) are questionable for tomorrow’s game against Milwaukee. Knicks announce Nerlens Noel (sprained right knee) and Mitchell Robinson (strained left hip flexor) are questionable for tomorrow’s game against Milwaukee.

What is Mitchell Robinson’s status for tonight's game against Milwaukee Bucks?

The latest injury report released by the New York Knicks places Mitchell Robinson under the questionable list for the match against the Bucks. Robinson missed the last game after suffering the injury and has until now produced 7.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, along with 1.6 blocks.

WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660

bit.ly/3bVTFRz What the Knicks could do if they're still without their twin towers tomorrow night: What the Knicks could do if they're still without their twin towers tomorrow night:bit.ly/3bVTFRz

It is currently unclear whether Robinson will feature against the Bucks, although the Knicks might choose to be cautious about his return. However, the New York Knicks are also currently missing Nerlens Noel and are therefore short at the center position. Noel was available for the last game but suffered an injury, which points to a possibly quick return for Mitchell Robinson instead. While he is not certain to start, Robinson can be expected to play a role against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mitchell Robinson in action for the New York Knicks

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The 23-year old has had a range of injury troubles in recent times. He only played a total of 31 games last season and was unavailable for the playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks as well. Considering the New York Knicks’ quick start to the current campaign, they will be looking to maintain momentum with another victory against the reigning champions.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar