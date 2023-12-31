Is NBA 2K24 worth playing in 2024?

At the beginning of 2024, NBA 2K24 will have completed one-third of its annual shelf life. The latest basketball game has been full of criticism and negative publicity, which has partly to do with performance levels on specific platforms. Of course, developers of Visual Concepts have made several patch updates and improvements, many of which have been based on feedback from the community.

That said, NBA 2K24 still has some persisting issues, at least on PC. This certainly raises a big question - is it worth playing the game in 2024? Let's find out if the game is worth your time or if there are better alternatives in the current market.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA 2K24 Pros

One of the most significant advantages of the 2K Games is the fact that there's no competition for NBA 2K24 in the market. This is the only licensed product that's available on the market for both PC and consoles. Unlike mobile devices, this lack of competition could be a significant reason why there are certain areas where the game needs to improve in terms of quality.

Expand Tweet

That said, the basketball simulator isn't without its fair share of merits. After all, you can play with your favorite superstars from different eras, including the retired legends and icons of the game. There are plenty of different modes to keep yourself engaged with, and there's something for everyone.

If you're a casual player, you can engage in quickplay and access a wide range of teams to choose from. If you're a hardcore veteran, there are the MyTeam and MyCareer modes to entertain you. The latter is more expansive than ever, with 2K Games introducing new features like Factions.

MyTeam and MyCareer modes witness the most considerable amount of updates and content. It's no surprise - the two modes are the most popular choice when it comes to the average community. Earning different rewards has also been buffed with the introduction of the season passes. Then, there's the availability of different codes that allow you to get different resources for free.

If you want to step into the shoes of your favorite NBA general manager, the MyNBA is the perfect option. To make matters even more interesting, there are different eras inspired by icons like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, among others.

NBA 2K24 is arguably the most accessible title for beginners in terms of gameplay and controls. There are plenty of ways to make the fundamentals simple for the players that allow them to learn the basics quickly. The easy controls, coupled with all the licensed content, different game modes, and regular updates, certainly make the game worth a shot in 2024.

NBA 2K24 cons

Like I said earlier, the game, despite all the shiny content and regular updates, has its cons. The most significant negative is related to how the title performs on PC. Unless you're a hardcore NBA/basketball fan, it's not worth playing on PC.

For some unknown reason, Visual Concepts has provided the old-gen version on PC. In other words, the current-gen version hardly includes any significant improvements like ProPlay, which are available on the next-gen consoles. Moreover, much of the PC version is practically NBA 2K23 on the next-gen consoles.

During the launch, several bugs and glitches that were once present on NBA 2K23 crept onto the PC version as well. This did irritate a large part of the community, which resulted in the PC version getting an 'Overwhelmingly Negative' rating on Steam. That rating has remained essentially unchanged, and a steep discount has yet to resolve much.

In conclusion

NBA 2K24 certainly offers entertaining gameplay that caters to the demands of a large player base. There's enough content in it to ensure that you stay energized. If you want to create a fantasy team with your favorite superstars, you can do that. If you want to follow your dreams of becoming an NBA professional in virtual mode, that option is also there.

Despite all the licensed content, events, and rewards, the fundamental issues surrounding the gameplay are still there. That said, it's certainly worth playing on the next-gen consoles, as the new features provide a reasonably satisfactory level of gameplay. If you're on the current-gen, and especially on PC, it's best to wait for a discount like the one that's currently available on Steam.