Is Nikola Jokic already a Hall of Famer? Exploring career of the Nuggets superstar

The Denver Nuggets are annual NBA Finals contenders mostly because of the play of their MVP center Nikola Jokic. It is almost guaranteed that Jokic will show up in the big moments.

Despite not having an NBA ring quite yet, it is fair to say that Jokic has had an incredible career with Denver so far. The question is whether or not the Serbian star would make the Basketball Hall of Fame if he were to retire right now.

Overall, it is very hard to say no. Here is why:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nikola Jokic is a statistical anamoly with the Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic is one of the best statistical players of this era. There is no other way to put it.

In eight seasons with the Nuggests, Jokic has never averaged less than 10.0 points per game. Jokic has recorded at least 20.0 points per game, 10.0 rebounds per game, and 5.0 assists per game in four of the last five seasons. He is the definition of a playmaker.

At just 28 years of age, Jokic is already sixth all-time in triple-doubles with 105. The next player in line is Wilt Chamberlain at 78. His mark of 55.31% from the field is better than Hall of Famers Charles Barkley, Yao Ming, and Magic Johnson.

Jokic is the only second-round draft pick to win MVP in the common draft era. He is one of the most efficient and dangerous players in the game today.

Nikola Jokic has a legendary portfolio

With all these great statistics comes all-time recognition. Nikola Jokic is the reigning, defending back-to-back MVP of the league.

That is what happens when you average a near triple-double and lead your team to one of the best records in the league. The Olympic silver medalist has made an All-Star appearance in each of the last five consecutive seasons. No. 15 has also been an All-NBA performer in four of the past five years (three First-Team All-NBA nominations).

Nikola Jokic is one of the best basketball players on the planet. If he were to retire today, he would almost certainly become a Hall of Famer. But if he were to win a ring for the Nuggets, he would make the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. There hasn't been a big man quite like Jokic in a long, long time.

Poll : Would Nikola Jokic make the Hall of Fame if he retired today? Yes No 0 votes