Video: Nikola Jokic wins back to back MVP’s and accepts his MVP award at his horse stable in Serbia

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets did not have a perfect end to their season. However, the Serbian center is now a two-time NBA MVP and accepted his award at his horse stable back home.

While several vocal analysts want Joel Embiid to win the Most Valuable Player award, Nikola Jokic wants to repeat the feat yet another time. The big man from Serbia now has back-to-back MVP awards and has claimed his trophy in a unique environment.

With the Denver Nuggets out of the NBA Playoffs, Jokic could not claim the award on the court or at a press conference like several other players have done in the past. Instead, Nikola Jokic accepted his second-straight MVP award from his horse stable back in Serbia.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Jokic accepted his MVP award at his horse stable in Serbia! Jokic accepted his MVP award at his horse stable in Serbia! https://t.co/GspYiKGj8E

While the celebration is undoubtedly unique by NBA MVP standards, Nikola Jokic has established himself as one of the most outstanding centers in the NBA.

The way that the horse carried Jokic is about the same way the defending Most Valuable Player carried the Denver Nuggets to the NBA Playoffs.

Jokic's smile tells the story of how much the award means to him, despite receiving some criticism for his love of basketball.

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey



And it is so cool.

So I think what this is showing pretty clearly is that, yes, despite general nonchalance toward winning the #NBA MVP, it in fact meant a lot to Nikola Jokic. There is so much more emotion from him in this video than we ever see.And it is so cool. So I think what this is showing pretty clearly is that, yes, despite general nonchalance toward winning the #NBA MVP, it in fact meant a lot to Nikola Jokic. There is so much more emotion from him in this video than we ever see.And it is so cool. https://t.co/LuGC8kqP85

Family and friends surrounded Jokic as he was presented with the Most Valuable Player award for his performances during the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Nikola Jokic's performance in the 2021-2022 NBA season puts the MVP in the NBA history books

Nikola Jokic put up one of the greatest seasons from a statistics standpoint.

Statistically, Jokic had one of the most ridiculous seasons in basketball history. The superstar center led his team in every significant statistical category throughout the season.

While some analysts have used the stats and advanced stats argument against the Denver Nuggets center, he has also shown that he is a high-caliber talent on the court as well.

Joel Rush @JoelRushNBA



"Advanced stats, mumbo jumbo, the guy has been freaking great..



He's fun to watch, and if you don't know him, America, you should know him, because this is one of the best in the business." The great Doris Burke @heydb implores NBA fans to appreciate Nikola Jokic's greatness:"Advanced stats, mumbo jumbo, the guy has been freaking great..He's fun to watch, and if you don't know him, America, you should know him, because this is one of the best in the business." The great Doris Burke @heydb implores NBA fans to appreciate Nikola Jokic's greatness:"Advanced stats, mumbo jumbo, the guy has been freaking great..He's fun to watch, and if you don't know him, America, you should know him, because this is one of the best in the business." https://t.co/punVCVDP7e

Winning the second-straight Most Valuable Player award acknowledges that he is one of the elite centers in the league's history. His performance this season without his second and third-best teammates is something almost impossible to achieve.

By earning the award for a second time, Jokic joins some of the elite centers in history with multiple MVP awards.

StatMuse @statmuse Centers in NBA history with multiple MVPs:



Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Bill Russell

Wilt Chamberlain

Moses Malone

Nikola Jokic Centers in NBA history with multiple MVPs:Kareem Abdul-JabbarBill RussellWilt ChamberlainMoses MaloneNikola Jokic https://t.co/ecaTS3Xj7y

Joining that list of Hall of Famers cements Nikola Jokic as a future member of the basketball Hall of Fame regardless of his success for the rest of his career.

Still, the Denver Nuggets will hope that the two-time MVP can find a way to add an NBA championship to his resume before his career is over.

At 27 years old, the Serbian superstar should have several more opportunities to win that NBA Championship and more Most Valuable Player awards.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar