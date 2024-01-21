Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight? Latest on Denver Nuggets 2x MVP's status vs Wizards (January 21)

The health of Nikola Jokic is very important for the Denver Nuggets, especially since they are aiming for back-to-back championships. Their team is about to take on the Washington Wizards on the road on January 21 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

The Denver Nuggets hold a 29-14 record and they are third in the NBA Western Conference standings behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder.

After losing to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Nuggets were able to bounce back against the Boston Celtics on January 19 by just two points, 102-100.

In 43 games this 2023–24 season, Nikola Jokic has been averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 11 steals per match. He also shoots 58.3% from the field and 35% from beyond the three-point line.

Jokic has hit his career high of 36 points twice this season against the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets. Both season-high performances ended in triple-doubles for the Serbian center.

Nikola Jokic Injury Update

In the recent injury report by the Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon is said to be 'probable' as he may still need more time to heal from his shoulder injury. Julian Strawther and Vlako Cancar are not expected to play for the Nuggets, as both of them are still waiting for a timetable to return to the roster.

This means that Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets are expected to play against the Washington Wizards.

What happened to Nikola Jokic?

On January 15, Nikola Jokic was reported to have a hip injury and that was monitored closely by the team doctors. The two-time MVP still managed to play against the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics despite the precautions and was able to perform well.

In the Nuggets' most recent game against the Boston Celtics, Jokic flirted with a triple-double with 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine rebounds. He also shot 64% of his 22 shots and sank two three-pointers as well.

How to watch Nuggets vs Wizards?

Fans eagerly anticipating the clash between the Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards can catch the excitement on MNMT and Altitude Sports Network, with the televised broadcast kicking off at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

For online streaming, NBA League Pass and a FuboTV subscription provide convenient alternatives.

For those inclined towards radio coverage, SiriusXM, The Team 980 AM/WFED 1500 AM, and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM are the go-to stations.

