Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on Nuggets superstar's status (April 11)

Nikola Jokic doesn’t feature on the Denver Nuggets’ injury report for their game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. So, barring any unfortunate injuries, the three-time MVP should suit up for Denver.

The Nuggets are going through a transition after firing both coach Mike Malone and manager Calvin Booth on Tuesday. It was a shocking decision this close to the postseason, especially since Malone was the winningest coach in team history.

Jokic touched on the topic after a 124-116 win against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, per ESPN:

"I knew a little bit before everybody. And he (Josh Kroenke) told me, 'We made a decision.' So it was not a discussion. It was a decision. He told me why. And so I listened. And I accepted it. I'm not going to tell you what he told me. I'm going to keep that private."

The firing came on the heels of four straight losses for the team. The team is now led by interim head coach David Adelman.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the team, Nikola Jokic was focused on the game as he dropped his 33rd triple-double of the season with 20 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds. It was a crucial win as Denver could still drop to the play-in spots.

The highly competitive fight for the direct playoff spots makes Friday’s game against the Grizzlies crucial as well. While Jokic is expected to suit up, the team could be without Jamal Murray who is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury. DaRon Holmes is out as he continues to recover from an Achilles tear.

How has Nikola Jokic fared against Memphis Grizzlies?

Nikola Jokic has faced the Memphis Grizzlies in 30 regular-season games and has a 18-12 winning record. He averaged 20.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists in those games.

Jokic hasn’t played the Grizzlies this season and met them for the last time on April 14, 2024. The Serbian superstar had 15 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and four steals as the Nuggets won 126-111.

How and where to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets game is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. EDT on Friday at Ball Arena. The game will be broadcast locally on ALT/KTVD and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

