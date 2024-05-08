Is OG Anunoby playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Looking at Knicks forward's status for Game 2 (May 8)

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is listed as available for the highly anticipated Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

The Knicks powered their way to aictory in Game 1 at home on Monday with a 39-point fourth quarter, shooting 53.7% from the field and 47.8% from beyond the arc. Despite committing 14 turnovers, they outrebounded Indiana 40-32.

New York's offense, which ranks fourth in the postseason, is averaging 110.1 points per game. They are shooting 45.4% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, making an average of 11.7 3-pointers and 18.1 free throws per game.

Even without their top rebounder, Julius Randle, in the lineup, New York has been effective on the boards.

They've averaged 44.7 rebounds through seven postseason games, with a rebound differential of +4.8 in their favor. The Knicks' defense has been strong, holding teams to 109.4 points per game and 45.6% overall shooting, averaging 5.3 steals and 6.7 blocks per game.

Jalen Brunson continued his scoring spree with a fourth consecutive game of more than 40 points on Monday night, notching up a game-high 43 points on 14-26 shooting from the field and a perfect 14-14 from the free-throw line.

The guard also contributed six rebounds and six assists in the win. Over seven games, he leads all postseason players with an average of 36.6 points per game. Josh Hart also delivered a standout performance, scoring 24 points and leading the team with 13 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals.

What happened to OG Anunoby?

OG Anunoby's absence was attributed to right elbow tendinopathy, often referred to as tennis elbow, following initial reports that described it merely as injury management. After undergoing elbow surgery in February, he missed 18 games and returned for a three-game stretch beginning March 12.

The 26-year-old re-injured his elbow on March 16 against the Kings in Sacramento, leading to a nine-game absence. Tom Thibodeau noted that Anunoby was dealing with inflammation, a typical symptom of tendinopathy.

OG Anunoby stats vs Indiana Pacers

OG Anunoby has appeared in 18 games against the Indiana Pacers, going 12-6. He has averaged 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals with 1.9 steals and 0.6 blocks on 44.6% shooting from the field, 35.3% from the 3-point line and 77.5% from the free-throw line.