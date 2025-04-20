Is OKC Thunder's Game 1 win vs Grizzlies the biggest playoffs blowout in NBA history? Looking at stunning Western Conference opener

The OKC Thunder started the 2025 NBA playoffs with a huge 131-80 statement win against the Ja Morant-led Memphis Grizzlies. From the start, the Thunder made it clear they were on a mission and never hit the brakes until the victory was bagged.

The Thunder set multiple records and became one of the few teams to hold a 50-plus-point advantage in a playoff game. Was this the largest playoff blowout in NBA history?

No, but it's close. The 35-point lead they held at halftime was the biggest in a first half of any Game 1 in the league's digital play-by-play era (1996-97), per ESPN News.

They led by 35 points twice, first at 61-26 and then at 63-28, the lead held at halftime.

The 51-point final advantage wasn't the largest in league history. That record belongs to the Denver Nuggets and the Minneapolis Lakers. The Nuggets beat the New Orleans Hornets 121-63 (58-point advantage) during the first round of the 2009 playoffs.

On March 19, 1956, Minneapolis demolished the St. Louis Hawks 133-75 in the Western Division semifinals.

OKC's huge win over the Grizzlies is fifth on this list, behind the LA Lakers' 126-70 win over the Golden State Warriors in 1973 and the Chicago Bulls' 120-66 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2015 playoffs.

Sunday's game marked the sixth time in the last 25 years that a team led by 50 points in a playoff game.

Who was the best scorer during OKC Thunder's record-setting win over Grizzlies?

Contrary to what many might think, there wasn't a spectacular individual performance on Sunday. It was a collective effort from the OKC Thunder that made it clear that they won't have mercy on their opponents, even if they are just starting their playoff run.

Aaron Wiggins scored 21 points off the bench, along with four rebounds and three assists. Jalen Williams contributed 20 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 15 points, three rebounds and five assists.

It was a shocking win, regardless of their positions in the Western Conference standings. The Thunder carried their momentum from the regular season to Game 1, and the Grizzlies must find answers if they want to advance to the next round.

Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

