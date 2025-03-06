Is Paul George playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? Latest on Sixers star's status (Mar. 6)

Paul George is listed as questionable to play for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. The Sixers star's participation will be a game-time decision.

George suited up for the Sixers' last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, which ended in a 126-112 win for Minnesota. He played over 29 minutes in the game and recorded seven points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

What happened to Paul George?

Paul George has been dealing with left groin soreness which previously caused him to miss the Sixers' matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. The nine-time NB All-Star has been struggling with a string of injuries this season that has significantly impacted his performance and led to him missing 20 games so far.

Paul George's stats vs Boston Celtics

Paul George has played 31 games against the Boston Celtics in his career and won 14 of them. He has averaged 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 steals across the games.

Thursday's matchup will be the Sixers' fourth and George's third encounter against the Celtics this season. The star forward averaged 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 steals across both the games as the Sixers are down 1-2 against the reigning NBA champions in their ongoing season series.

Paul George is averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 steals in the 41 games he's played so far in his debut season in Philadelphia while shooting 37.9% from the field, including 18.8% from beyond the arc.

Ahead of the upcoming matchup, the Philadelphia 76ers are tied for No. 11 with the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference standings with a 21-40 record. They have won just one of their last 10 outings and are on a two-game losing streak.

The Sixers are coming off a 126-112 road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday with Quentin Grimes leading their losing effort with 30 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals.

On the other hand, the Boston Celtics are No. 2 in the East with a 44-18 record and have won eight of their previous 10 matchups. They are riding a two-game winning streak following their 128-118 home victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

How to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics?

The 76ers-Celtics matchup is scheduled to tip off on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The game will be aired nationally on TNT and MAX, and locally on NBCS-BOS. It can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

