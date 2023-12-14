Is Paul George playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest update on 8-time NBA All-Star's availability (Dec. 14)

Paul George and the LA Clippers are on a five-game winning streak and they hope to extend that further when they take on the Golden State Warriors next on December 14 at the Crypto.com Arena. So far this season, PG13 has been averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 23 games.

The recent injury report of the LA Clippers reveals that Paul George is marked as 'questionable' to play in this upcoming game vs the Warriors due to a groin injury. This is going to be a short-term injury and he is a game-time decision for the Clippers.

Joining him on the injury list is Mousa Diabate who is out with a hip injury. Brandon Boston Jr. is expected to rejoin the team in late December while Mason Plumlee needs more time to heal his knee injury and is projected to return in mid-January.

What happened to Paul George?

On December 12, 2023, Paul George attained a groin injury during their game against the Sacramento Kings. He was limited to only 15 minutes but was able to do some damage with nine points, six rebounds, two steals, two three-pointers and one assist.

This has been the healthiest season so far for George as he has not cracked playing more than 56 games a season for the LA Clippers since coming to the team in the summer of 2019.

Clippers fans are on guard on George's health as his availability along with Kawhi Leonard will be vital for them to get deep into the playoffs.

Paul George's stats vs Golden State Warriors

The last time Paul George faced the Golden State Warriors was on December 2 and this is the second meeting with Steph Curry and company this 2023-24 NBA season.

The LA Clippers were able to pick up a one-point win, 113-112, and the team went on to win five consecutive games since the win.

George was able to lead the team in scoring against the Warriors with 25 points while also tallying six rebounds, six assists and four three-pointers. He also shot 8-of-17 from the field and didn't miss all five free throws he was given.

Helping him out in the win was Kawhi Leonard who had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while James Harden chipped in with 21 points, nine assists, five rebounds and a steal. Daniel Theis, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac each contributed a dozen points.