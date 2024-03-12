Is Paul George playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on Clippers 9x All-Stars status (March 12)

In the upcoming face-off, the LA Clippers are on the edge of their seats as Paul George's participation remains uncertain for their eagerly awaited showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves this Tuesday.

The Clippers are attempting to rebound from a 124-117 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on their own court last Sunday. This loss not only put them at 0-2 versus the Bucks this season, but it also ended a two-game winning streak.

Since the All-Star break, the Clippers have experienced mixed results, winning 5 out of their last 10 games. Despite this, the team appears to be finding its rhythm lately, boasting a 4-2 record in their most recent outings, signaling a potentially positive shift in their gameplay dynamics.

What happened to Paul George?

Concerning Paul George's situation, the final verdict on his appearance in tonight’s game hinges on a game-time decision due to discomfort in his left knee.

At 33, George sat out during the Clippers' clash with the Bucks. His absence marks the sixth game he's missed this season, with three of those owing to his knee issue.

The uncertainty doesn't end with George; Kawhi Leonard's presence on the court tonight is also up in the air as he grapples with soreness in his left groin.

Adding to the Clippers' list of worries, Russell Westbrook will miss his sixth consecutive game due to a fracture in his left hand.

Paul George stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Over his career against the Timberwolves, playing for the Pacers, Thunder, and Clippers, he has faced off in 33 games, securing 19 wins.

Against the Timberwolves, he averages 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists, shooting 44.3%, which includes a 40.2% success rate from the 3-point line and an impressive 86.9% from the free-throw line.

Paul's averages have dipped, but his strategic play remains vital, especially against the Timberwolves' top-ranked defense.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers?

For fans eager to catch the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Clippers, the game will be nationally televised on TNT and Tru TV.

The game is set to start at 10 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Additionally, live streaming options are available via NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which also offers a week-long free trial of NBA TV for interested viewers.