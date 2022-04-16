Is Paul George playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans? | 2021-22 NBA season

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers are getting ready for tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The matchup will feature two Western Conference opponents that are battling for the final spot in the NBA Playoffs. After their previous loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Play-in tournament, tonight's game will be the Clippers' last chance to earn the final seed in the West.

It's been a rollercoaster of a year throughout the 2021-22 NBA season for the Clippers. After dealing with a number of injuries to key players, the Clippers continued to battle in the Western Conference. The team still finds themselves just one win away from securring a spot in the NBA playoffs. Tonight's showdown with the Pelicans will present another brutal challenge, as New Orleans has been a team on the rise in the second half of the season.

While Paul George has been on the court for the Clippers this season, he's continued to showcase why he has the ability to be a star in this league. In his last five games of action, George went on to post averages of 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.8 steals per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 52.5% from three-point range.

Paul George is out for tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is out for tonight's game

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George has officially been ruled out for tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news this morning, as George was expected to play in tonight's game against the Pelicans. It's been reported that George has entered the league's health and safety protocols and will miss the matchup against the Pelicans.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Clippers star Paul George has entered health and safety protocols and will miss tonight's Play-in game vs. New Orleans, sources tell @TimBontemps and me. Clippers star Paul George has entered health and safety protocols and will miss tonight's Play-in game vs. New Orleans, sources tell @TimBontemps and me.

There's no denying that George's loss for tonight's must-win game for the Clippers is substantial. With Kawhi Leonard missing the entire season after recovering from a previous surgical procedure, the Clippers have had to lean on George throughout the year. Now shorthanded and without one of their most dangerous players, the Clippers will have to come together and shock the world with a cohesive team effort.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops BREAKING: Paul George tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Clippers’ elimination game against the Pelicans tonight.



Brutal. BREAKING: Paul George tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Clippers’ elimination game against the Pelicans tonight.Brutal. https://t.co/eRn21pC6mX

George was impressive in the team's narrow loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this week. He went on to finish with 34 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals while shooting 10-of-24 from the field. If the Clippers want a chance to shock the world and move on to the playoffs, they are going to need to lean on veterans such as Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr.

Edited by Arnav