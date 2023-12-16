Is Paul George playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest update on 8-time NBA All-Star's availability (Dec. 16)

Paul George and the LA Clippers are set to host the New York Knicks at the Crypto.com Arena on December 16 as they look to extend their six-game winning streak. This is the second and the last time that both teams meet in the 2023-24 season, with the Knicks winning their previous encounter, 111-97.

For the first time this season, Paul George missed a game and according to the recent injury report from the LA Clippers, he is marked as 'questionable' to play. It will likely be a game-time decision if he gets the nods from the team doctors.

There are two more players in the Clippers IL. Brandon Boston Jr. is anticipated to make a return to the team in late December, whereas Mason Plumlee requires additional time for the recovery of his knee injury and is expected to come back in mid-January.

What happened to Paul George?

Back on December 12, Paul George sustained a groin injury in a game against the Sacramento Kings, limiting him to just 15 minutes of play. Despite the setback, he managed to contribute significantly with nine points, six rebounds, two steals, two three-pointers, and one assist.

The injury made him miss his first game of the season against the Golden State Warriors after being healthy for the team's first 23 matchups. The injury of George is deemed day-to-day and is not season-ending.

This season is the healthiest for George since he joined the LA Clippers in 2019, with no more than 56 games played. Clippers fans are worried about George's health because he, along with Kawhi Leonard, plays a crucial role in the team's playoff goals. Their availability is crucial for a successful playoff run.

Paul George's stats vs New York Knicks

Back on November 6, the LA Clippers lost to the New York Knicks, 97-111. It was one of Paul George's worst shooting games as he went 2-of-11 from the field to finish with only 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

At the time, James Harden was getting used to his new teammates and he had only 17 points, six assists and two three-pointers. The Clippers back then were having a hard time with their chemistry but have started to pick it up in the last six matchups.

Before the game against the Knicks, the LA Clippers were seventh in the NBA Western Conference standings with a record of 14-10.

