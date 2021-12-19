Is Paul George playing tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder? | 2021-22 NBA season

Without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George has been the go-to guy for the LA Clippers and has helped keep them above .500 so far this season. They currently rank fifth in the Western Conference with a 16-13 record.

The Clippers have managed so far without either of their two superstars and have secured important victories against the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns. It is impressive to see the team continue to deliver even without Paul George.

Without Paul George, their scoring has been lacking, but the team has continued to put together a defensive masterclass. The Clippers currently rank fourth in defensive rating and have allowed only 104.9 points per game.

The Clippers travel to Oklahoma to face the 8-19 Thunder. Even without Paul George, the Clippers should not have too many problems against a team that has won just three games in their last 15 outings.

Paul George has been missed as their offense flows through him. While the Thunder are not exactly "fierce" competition, his presence will improve their winning chances.

What is Paul George's status for tonight's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder?

Head coach Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers calls a play in front of Paul George #13

According to the team's official injury report, Paul George is listed as "questionable" ahead of the fixture against the Thunder. If head coach Tyronn Lue opts not to use him, this will be the fifth consecutive he will be missing.

The last time PG played was in a 102-90 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, but before the game against the Celtics, he stated that he might be unavailable due to an elbow sprain.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Morris has scored 20+ in five of his last seven games, giving the offensive boost the team has needed while Paul George and Nico Batum recover. Both are still listed as questionable for tonight in OKC. Morris has scored 20+ in five of his last seven games, giving the offensive boost the team has needed while Paul George and Nico Batum recover. Both are still listed as questionable for tonight in OKC.

Since then, the Clippers have been careful with his return as they do not want to risk a long-term injury. It is bad enough that they have to stay competitive without The Klaw, and missing Paul George too for an extended period will be a significant blow to their championship run.

When will Paul George return?

The severity of Paul George's injury is unknown, but putting him as questionable on the injury report suggests that it is not a long-term injury. He might need to be upgraded to "probable" before we see him play, but the coaching staff can make the call at any time if he is feeling up to it.

There is no timeline for his return, but there is a big chance he will suit up for the Clippers at least once before the year runs out. Luke Kennard deserves commendation as he has held down the fort in PG's absence.

How does Paul George's absence impact the Heat?

Paul George is an incredible two-way player who has fought against all odds to play at a top-level. He overcame a gruesome leg injury and has been trolled by fans for the longest time but the guard/forward has continued to improve his game and deliver for his team.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears Clippers say Paul George has eclipsed 14,500 career points tonight. George is 1 of only 7 active players in the NBA (LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul) with at least 14,500 points, 4,500 rebounds and 2,500 assists. Clippers say Paul George has eclipsed 14,500 career points tonight. George is 1 of only 7 active players in the NBA (LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul) with at least 14,500 points, 4,500 rebounds and 2,500 assists.

So far this season, PG is leading the Clippers in points (25.0), assists (5.4), and steals (1.9). He is also averaging 7.3 rebounds while shooting 42.2% from the field on 21.7 attempts per game.

The Clippers have held their own with Paul George, winning three times in their last four outings. Nonetheless, he makes the team so much better on both ends of the floor, making him crucial to their success.

