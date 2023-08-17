Is Rudy Gobert playing today vs Japan - August 17th, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023 Tuneup Games

France will continue their FIBA World Cup preparations on Thursday, August 17, when they face off against Japan in their final tune-up game before the world cup begins on August 25.

France's National Team boasts a formidable roster, largely thanks to the presence of several NBA players, including three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert. Gobert, standing at an imposing seven-foot-one, is renowned for his exceptional rim protection, rebounding prowess, and inside scoring ability. He enters the game against Japan in good health and ready to contribute.

With his ability to dominate both ends of the court in the interior, Gobert's style of play is well-suited for FIBA competition. His performance is expected to play a significant role in determining how far the French national team advances in the upcoming World Cup.

During the summer, videos circulating on social media have showcased Gobert working on extending his game to the perimeter with a jump shot. This effort to provide additional floor spacing will be intriguing to observe during the World Cup, as France decides whether to incorporate Gobert's evolving skills or rely on his proven interior dominance.

Rudy Gobert still has a lot to prove

In recent years, Gobert's value in the NBA has faced scrutiny, especially as he struggled to maintain his previous defensive dominance. His partnership with Karl-Anthony Towns at the Minnesota Timberwolves failed to yield the expected results, leading to disjointed performances.

The FIBA World Cup presents Gobert with an opportunity to reestablish himself as a formidable defensive presence. His size, rebounding prowess, and low-post skills could make him a standout player in the tournament, reminding everyone of his past excellence. This renewed drive to prove himself could propel France beyond the group stages and into the knockout rounds.

If Gobert can perform at a high level throughout the World Cup, it may also reinvigorate his NBA career. The hope is that he will return to the Timberwolves next season with newfound confidence, justifying the team's investment in him and setting the stage for a successful partnership with Towns.

