Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Looking at former DPOY's status for Game 2 (May 6)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is listed as available for the upcoming Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Anthony Edwards has proved to the NBA that he's poised to become the next standout player. He spearheaded the Timberwolves' charge with a formidable 43-point performance, shooting 17-of-29 and showcasing tenacious defense.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 20 points on an efficient 8-of/13 shooting, while Naz Reid provided a solid boost off the bench with 16 points in 23 minutes of play. Veteran guard Mike Conley also made his presence felt, with 14 points and a game-leading 10 assists.

Minnesota demonstrated dominance in both rebounding, outpacing the Nuggets by eight boards and scoring in the paint, boasting a 10-point advantage in that department.

Despite Nikola Jokic's impressive performance, he grappled with the imposing presence and physicality of Towns and Gobert throughout the game. Jamal Murray also faced difficulties in finding scoring opportunities against the defensive prowess of McDaniels and Edwards.

Expand Tweet

Minnesota's defensive effort remained stellar throughout the contest, limiting the Nuggets' offensive output.

However, McDaniels struggled to make an impact offensively, going scoreless and shooting 0-7. To secure victory, the Timberwolves will rely on McDaniels to regain his scoring rhythm and contribute points effectively.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker experienced a dip in his offensive performance compared to his standout play in the Suns series, only managing five points while shooting 2-of-6.

The Timberwolves' 14 turnovers proved costly, as the Nuggets capitalised on them, converting them into 18 points. To turn the tide and potentially seize homecourt advantage in Game 2, Minnesota must prioritise ball security and minimise turnovers.

What happened to Rudy Gobert?

Rudy Gobert has been a consistent presence for most of the season, participating in 76 games and only missing six.

Notably, he sat out three consecutive games due to a left rib injury, coinciding with matchups against the Utah Jazz in back-to-back games on March 16 and 18, as well as against the Denver Nuggets on March 19.

The former Defensive Player of the Year winner narrowly avoided a serious injury during the March 12 game against the LA Clippers. Despite escaping any fractures, he experienced discomfort following a fall during the game.

Rudy Gobert elaborated that he felt a sensation in his chest during the fall, which hindered his breathing and mobility as he made his way back to the locker room.