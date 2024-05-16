Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Looking at Timberwolves center’s status for Game 6 (May 16)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert missed Game 2 of the series against the Denver Nuggets. However, he is available to play in Game 6 and was not missing earlier due to any injury concern.

The French international did not play in Game 2, which was due to the birth of his first son, Roméo, who was born on May 7. With no further injury-related news, Gobert is expected to suit up and start Game 6 against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

The Timberwolves find themselves in a spot of bother despite having won the first two games of their ongoing Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets. Despite dominating in the first two games of the series, Jokic and company have made a comeback, winning three in a row.

Now, with the Timberwolves staring at elimination in Game 6, fans will be hoping that their team takes their best step forward. Playing at the Target Center in Denver, the Nuggets have an obvious advantage, and it will be interesting to see if Rudy Gobert and company can turn the tide.

Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves are almost at full strength for Game 6 vs. Nuggets

While Rudy Gobert is fit, the likes of Mike Conley and Jaylen Clark are both on the injury report for the Timberwolves. Conley is questionable due to an Achilles problem while Clark also has a similar injury, albeit more serious, and has been ruled out for Game 6.

Still, Conley is expected to feature at least in some capacity, and the Timberwolves will most likely be able to field their strongest starting five in the all-crucial game. Gobert has been the defensive lynchpin for the Timberwolves all season, something which will continue in Game 6.

He produced 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in the previous matchup, and will need to be at his best if the Timberwolves have to have any hope of forcing a Game 7.

What happened to Rudy Gobert?

Instead of an injury concern, Gobert ended up missing Game 2 due to the birth of his son, which was the sole reason behind his absence. Much has been made of his decision to miss Game 2, with Gilbert Arenas controversially claiming that it was not the right decision.

That was followed by a range of critics rushing to defend Gobert, who claimed that the birth of his son warranted his absence. Regardless, Gobert is ready to help the Timberwolves turn the series around.