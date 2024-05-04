Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Looking at Wolves center's status for Game 1 (May 4)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is listed as available for the highly anticipated Game 1 of the Western Conference’s semifinals against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

The Phoenix Suns, boasting a lineup featuring Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, entered the playoffs but couldn't secure a win against Minnesota.

The Timberwolves swept the series, winning all four games by an average of 15.25 points. The most competitive matchup was game four, where Anthony Edwards scored 40 points to clinch the series for the Wolves.

Rudy Gobert, a leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, will play a crucial role in containing Nikola Jokic.

Gobert averaged 15.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game against the Suns. Jaden McDaniels, a versatile 23-year-old wing player, defended Booker and Durant, averaging 14.3 points per game in the series.

Anthony Edwards’ ascent to stardom accelerated during the series, where the 22-year-old averaged 31.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists over four games. He also led his team in 3-point shooting, hitting 3.5 threes per game at a 43.8% clip.

Karl-Anthony Towns has settled into his role on the team, transitioning from a primary carrier to a reliable scorer and rebounder. In game four, he contributed 28 points and 10 rebounds. Throughout the series, Towns averaged 19.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

What happened to Rudy Gobert?

Rudy Gobert has been available for most of the season, playing 76 games and missing just six.

Notably, he missed three straight games due to a left rib injury against the Utah Jazz, which featured back-to-back games on March 16 and 18 and against the Denver Nuggets on March 19.

The former DPOY winner escaped a serious injury after falling during the March 12 game against the LA Clippers. Despite avoiding any broken bones, he experienced discomfort after the game.

He explained that he felt something in his chest shifting during the fall, making it tough to breathe and move as he headed back to the locker room.

Rudy Gobert stats vs Denver Nuggets

Rudy Gobert has appeared in 32 games against the Denver Nuggets, going 19-13. He has averaged a double-double with 13.1 points and 10.3 rebounds, including 1.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.9 blocks on 64.3% shooting from the field, 56.8% from the free-throw line and 0 3-point attempts yet.

In the playoffs, he has averaged 16.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists with 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks on 64.2% shooting from the field and 56.5% from the free-throw line.