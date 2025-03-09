Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? Exploring Timberwolves star's availability (March 9)

Rudy Gobert continues to feature on the Minnesota Timberwolves’ injury report with a back injury. Gobert is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs because of lower back spasms.

Ad

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is close to a return after missing every game since the All-Star break. His last outing was against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 12, when he scored 20 points along with 14 rebounds, one steal and a block.

With the Frenchman’s questionable status, more news on his game status is expected to be made available throughout the day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Minnesota coach Chris Finch hasn’t given a clear update on when Rudy Gobert is expected to return. Prior to the T-Wolves’ 111-102 loss to the LA Lakers on Feb. 27, Finch said (via CBS Sports):

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"We don't anticipate either of them (Gobert and Julius Randle) in the near, near future, but they are both going in the right direction.”

Randle returned to the lineup on March 2 against the Phoenix Suns and has featured in every game since then. The Minnesota Timberwolves are seventh in the West with a 36-29 record and need Gobert back in the lineup as they push for a confirmed playoff spot.

Ad

Luka Garza is the only other injury concern for Minnesota. He is questionable with a left ankle sprain. The Spurs, meanwhile, are without Victor Wembanyama (out for season with deep vein thrombosis in right shoulder), Charles Bassey (knee) and Riley Minix (left shoulder).

How has Rudy Gobert fared against San Antonio Spurs?

Rudy Gobert has faced the San Antonio Spurs in 36 regular-season matchups in his career with a 19-17 record. In those games, he averaged 11.8 rebounds, 11.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

Ad

Gobert is averaging 11.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 55 games this season. He is pivotal to Minnesota’s chances of pushing for a title.

How and where to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves?

The San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EDT on Sunday at Target Center. The game will be broadcast locally on FDSNNO/KARE 11 and FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback