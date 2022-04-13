Is Seth Curry playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Seth Curry and the Brooklyn Nets are getting ready for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The matchup will feature two Eastern Conference opponents going head-to-head in the Play-in tournament, with hopes of earning a spot in the NBA Playoffs. Both teams come into the game with an overall record of 44-38 for the year, with the Brooklyn Nets owning the tiebreaker and giving them the seventh seed.

After struggling throughout the 2021-22 NBA season with their inconsistent play, Brooklyn will be eager to send a message to the rest of the league that they can make some noise in the NBA playoffs. It won't be an easy road for the Nets, but tonight's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers will be the first challenge to overcome.

While Brooklyn has had success this year, veteran guard Seth Curry has been a big piece of the puzzle. After being acquired via trade from the Philadelphia 76ers at the NBA trade deadline, Curry has become one of the most important pieces of the rotation for the Nets. In nineteen games with the Nets, Curry has gone on to post averages of 14.9 points per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 46.8% from three-point range.

Seth Curry is listed as probable for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry has been listed as probable for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The veteran guard has been dealing with an ankle injury and has been considered "day-to-day" by the team. Curry recently sat out Brooklyn's final game of the season, but should be ready to go as the Nets look to secure a spot in the NBA playoffs.

Although the Nets have struggled to generate any momentum in the Eastern Conference standings, the team still has the potential to be one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA Playoffs. With superstar players such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, there's no denying that Brooklyn will have a serious chance to move on past the play-in tournament and lock down a spot in the NBA playoffs.

If the Nets want to have the opportunity to defeat the Cavaliers tonight, then having Curry back in the lineup is going to be crucial. In his last six games, Curry has gone on to post averages of 13.8 points per game while shooting 49.2% from the field and 46.2% from three-point range.

