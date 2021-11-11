Is Seth Curry playing tonight against the Toronto Raptors? | 2021-22 NBA season

Seth Curry of the Philadelphia 76ers missed his first game of the NBA season against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. The Sixers lost to the Bucks 118-109 without Curry, as well as other regular starters like Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons and Danny Green.

The Sixers have been ravaged by injuries early in the season, but they still have one of the best records in the league at 8-4 heading into the game against the Toronto Raptors. Curry is a big part of that as he is averaging 16.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, while shooting 58.3% from the field and 48.3% from beyond the arc.

NBA Analysis Network @HoopAnalysisNet



🔔17.8 PPG

🔔61.6 FG%

🔔53.1 3PT%



He is on pace to become the 1st player in NBA history to average 15 PPG on 60% shooting and 50% from three. 👀



#NBA75 • #NBATwitter



Without Ben Simmons in the lineup, Seth Curry has been getting more shots and he's taking advantage of them. His 58.3% shooting from the field is ridiculously accurate for a guard. As long as he can stay healthy, as well as the entire starting five, the Sixers have a chance to win a lot of games.

What is Seth Curry's status for tonight's game against the Toronto Raptors?

Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed Seth Curry as questionable for the game against the Toronto Raptors. Curry is dealing with a non-COVID illness and foot contusion, which caused him to miss the game versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

In the last game he played, Curry was just 4-for-10 from the field and the contusion might have hampered him in the loss to the New York Knicks. He played for 41 minutes due to a lot of Sixers players being out. He finished with 14 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Liberty Ballers @Liberty_Ballers



Tobias Harris and Seth Curry have both been upgraded to questionable to play. The Sixers are finishing off their three-game home stint with a matchup against the Raptors tonight.Tobias Harris and Seth Curry have both been upgraded to questionable to play. libertyballers.com/2021/11/11/227… The Sixers are finishing off their three-game home stint with a matchup against the Raptors tonight.Tobias Harris and Seth Curry have both been upgraded to questionable to play. libertyballers.com/2021/11/11/227… https://t.co/IzBMmV5zNj

The Sixers are in a dilemma with Seth Curry as he is an important player for the team with Ben Simmons out. Curry has had three days to recuperate, but the team cannot afford to lose games early in the season. Philly is already without Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle.

How does Seth Curry's absence impact the Philadelphia 76ers?

If Seth Curry ends up missing his second straight game, the Philadelphia 76ers are going into the matchup with the Toronto Raptors very short-handed. The Sixers will need all the bodies they can put on the court. The Raptors are struggling at the moment, but they are healthier. The Sixers are going to need Curry's shooting and spacing if he is healthy enough to play.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee