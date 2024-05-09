Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest on Thunder's guard's status for game 2 (May 9)

The OKC Thunder have listed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as available for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. OKC lead 1-0 in the series.

Following a regular season where the Thunder consistently accumulated victories, their success has extended to the playoffs. They quickly overcame the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round and continued their momentum by decisively beating Dallas in game one.

With three consecutive wins against Dallas since the regular season, the team's confidence is undoubtedly high.

Sporting a 36-8 record at the Paycom Center spearheaded by MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a victory in Game 2 will give them a 2-0 lead as the series shifts south. Despite their relative inexperience, the Thunder continue to defy expectations, aiming to maintain their resilient attitude into Thursday night's game.

A critical factor in Oklahoma City's success this season has been their ability to avoid injuries. Once again, they have no players listed on the injury report and anticipate having their full roster available.

This consistency in the lineup has clearly been beneficial, providing a likely advantage in game two and subsequent games.

The Thunder have demonstrated efficiency on both offense and defense, showcasing their defensive strength in game one by limiting Dallas' 3-point efficiency and controlling the game's pace.

Their offensive capability is further enhanced by a strong frontcourt presence, notably with Chet Holmgren. Coupled with leading the league in 3-point shooting percentage, Oklahoma City has effectively formulated a strategy that continues to yield success against Dallas.

What happened to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a right quad contusion that kept him out for six games. He reported that the injury had been affecting him since a March 20 game against the Utah Jazz.

As a result, his performance declined over the next four games, where he averaged 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game — all below his usual levels.

Additionally, his shooting efficiency took a hit, with his field goal percentage dropping to 44.1% and his 3-point shooting falling to just 20.0%.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder?

Game 2 between the Dallas Mavericks and the OKC Thunder is scheduled for a 9:30 p.m. ET start at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

It will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, with live streaming available through NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which also offers a weeklong free trial, including access to NBA TV.