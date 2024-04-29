Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans in Game 4? Latest on Thunder 2x All-Star's status (April 29)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is available to play in the upcoming Game 4 of the OKC Thunder's first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans on Monday.

Alexander has played in all previous games of the ongoing series. His latest appearance was in Game 3 of the series, which featured the Thunder star registering 24 points, five rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block to lead the team to victory and go up 3-0 in the first-round playoff series.

What happened to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed seven games this season, including six in the second half of the regular season, due to a quad injury he sustained during a matchup against the Utah Jazz on March 20.

However, Alexander soon returned to action and dropped 40 points in his return against the Sacramento Kings on April 9. The Thunder's leading scorer has been healthy ever since.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's stats vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played 19 career games against the New Orleans Pelicans in the regular season and has won 11 of them.

The two-time NBA All-Star has averaged 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game against the Pelicans in the regular season.

The current series marks Alexander's first meeting with the Pelicans in the playoffs. With a 3-0 playoff record versus the Pelicans, he is averaging 28.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.0 steals in the current series, which heads into Game 4.

The former All-NBA player also averaged 25.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 2.3 steals as the Thunder secured a 2-1 record against the Pelicans in the 2023–24 regular season series.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a great regular season and is a finalist in MVP's race. He concluded the regular season averaging 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 blocks to lead the Thunder to secure the number-one seed in the Western Conference.

SGA and the first-seed OKC Thunder will look to sweep in their first-round playoff series with a victory over the eighth-seed New Orleans Pelicans in the upcoming Game 4.

How to watch OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans?

Game 4 of the Thunder-Pelicans first-round playoff series is scheduled to tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Monday.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and will be available locally on BSNO and BSOK. It will also be available to be live-streamed on Sling TV, FuboTV, and via the NBA League pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback