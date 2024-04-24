Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on OKC's MVP candidate for Game 2 (April 24)

The OKC Thunder listed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as available for the highly anticipated Game 2 between the Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference Round 1 on Wednesday.

Despite securing a victory in the opening game of the series, Oklahoma City's performance was less than stellar for a team holding the top seed in the Western Conference playoff picture. However, some of the issues faced by the Thunder were to be expected, considering the youthful makeup of the franchise and the fact that the majority of the roster was experiencing their first taste of playoff basketball.

Now that they've navigated past the initial nerves and secured a win, one can anticipate a notable improvement in Oklahoma City's performance moving forward. The experience gained from overcoming the challenges of their playoff debut should serve to bolster their confidence and resolve as the series progresses and potentially beyond.

The fact that Oklahoma City emerged victorious despite a less-than-ideal showing speaks volumes about their resilience and determination.

In Game 1, the Thunder found themselves evenly matched after the opening quarter, trailing by as many as seven points in the second quarter before mounting a comeback to tie the game at halftime. They then surged ahead by six points after three quarters.

Despite building a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter, they found themselves trailing 90-88 with just 3:34 remaining. However, Oklahoma City regained control and secured the lead for good on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 3-point play with 32.1 seconds left on the clock, ultimately holding on for the win.

Throughout the game, Oklahoma City shot 43.5% from the field, connecting on 10 of 32 attempts from beyond the arc. Additionally, they capitalized on their free throw opportunities, converting 10 of 13 attempts from the charity stripe. This balanced offensive performance, coupled with timely plays down the stretch, proved instrumental in securing the victory.

What happened to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander encountered a setback with a right quad contusion, forcing him to miss a total of six games. He revealed that the injury had been bothering him since the March 20 matchup against the Utah Jazz.

As a result, his performance noticeably declined in the following four games, with below-average contributions of 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Additionally, his shooting efficiency suffered, with percentages dropping to 44.1% from the field and a mere 20.0% from beyond the arc.

