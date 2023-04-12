Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against Pelicans? Latest injury report on Thunder’s superstar ahead of matchup (April 12, 2023)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will suit up for the OKC Thunder on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. “SGA” isn’t on his team’s injury report, a guarantee that he will be available for the win-or-go-home matchup.

The All-Star point guard sprained his ankle on March 26 in OKC’s 118-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. He sat out the next two games but was mostly healthy until the end of the regular season.

The Thunder sidelined him during their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 9 to give him a rest. Gilgeous-Alexander should be raring to lead the Thunder when they visit the Pelicans in New Orleans.

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for All-NBA 1st Team



#4 leading scorer

#1 in 30 point games

#1 in loose balls recovered

#2 in deflections

#1 among guards in contesting 3s

#1 among guards in blocks

#3 among guards in steals



SGA led OKC to improve by 16 wins, the #2 best mark in the NBA. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for All-NBA 1st Team#4 leading scorer#1 in 30 point games#1 in loose balls recovered#2 in deflections#1 among guards in contesting 3s#1 among guards in blocks#3 among guards in stealsSGA led OKC to improve by 16 wins, the #2 best mark in the NBA. https://t.co/80atBms8Bb

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played 68 games this season and made it to the All-Star game for the first time in his career. He averaged 31.4 points per game, fourth-best in the NBA, along with 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game. On a team filled with promising stars, he is unquestionably their best player.

“SGA” played so well this season that many, including Charles Barkley, campaigned for him to start in the All-Star Game. Although Steph Curry and Luka Doncic edged him out of an illustrious place in the starting unit, no one questioned his inclusion in the team.

Only some fans gave the OKC Thunder a chance of making it to the play-in tournament. But the Thunder are here behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s incredible season.

On Wednesday night, he will try to lead OKC past the New Orleans Pelicans on the road.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needs Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort and Jalen Williams to play as expected

The OKC Thunder surprisingly barged into the play-in tournament by putting everything on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s shoulders. “SGA” received excellent play from Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe.

Giddey has been OKC’s do-it-all playmaker. The Australian is averaging 16.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg and 6.2 apg. He is second behind “SGA” in points and leads the team in rebounding and assists. In many ways, he’s about as impactful for the Thunder as Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder finished their regular-season strong on a high note partly because of the improved play of rookie Jalen Williams. He is averaging 14.1 PPG (third-best on the team), 4.5 RPG, 3.3 APG and 1.4 SPG.

Williams and Dort have been a pest to deal with on the perimeter. They may be young but they personify the Thunder’s grit and resilience. Williams was recently named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month in March and April.

OKC THUNDER @okcthunder



| bit.ly/3KxgZWy Jalen Williams is your 𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙣 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙍𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙞𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙝 Jalen Williams is your 𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙣 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙍𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙞𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙝 ⚡️🔗 | bit.ly/3KxgZWy https://t.co/8i1yUHbNzH

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, the main playmakers in the team, have learned to trust Jalen Williams more on offense. If the rookie sustains his form over the past few months, the Thunder will have another problem to throw at the New Orleans Pelicans.

