Is Shaquille O'Neal a billionaire? Exploring where Lakers legend stands after Magic Johnson scales 10-digit worth empire

Shaquille O'Neal and Magic Johnson are two of the most prominent names in NBA history. Both helped take the league to new heights and have remained part of the league's ecosystem in one way or another. O'Neal and Johnson are also two of the more successful businessmen that have come out of the NBA.

According to Forbes, Johnson recently became a billionaire. The legendary point guard owns stakes in the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks and LAFC. Those investments, along with his Magic Johnson Enterprises company, have seen him amass mind-boggling wealth.

O'Neal has also been incredibly successful since retiring from the NBA. The former Los Angeles Lakers superstar has made intelligent decisions with his investment portfolio. He has become an ever-present part of the TNT post-game show. His net worth currently sits at an estimated $400 million, per Yahoo Sports.

With a list of fast-food chains, investments in tech and multiple movie roles, O'Neal isn't done adding to his bank account. Every year, the big man increases his overall portfolio value and is constantly looking for new and innovative opportunities. Thus, O'Neal may not be a billionaire at present, but he is well on his way.

Could Shaquille O'Neal become a billionaire?

Shaquille O'Neal's diverse investment portfolio and interest in technology could see him become a billionaire in the future. Since retiring from the NBA, O'Neal has been smart in approaching his investments. His decision to purchase fast-food chains has ensured a steady cash flow. While his investments in tech also have significant upside.

One of O'Neal's more recent investments has come with tech startup "Edsoma." He invested in the educational software at an early seed round. Given the rapid rise of learning technology, there's a legitimate chance the LA Lakers legend sees a healthy return on his investment.

Still, becoming a billionaire isn't an easy task. It may also be something that O'Neal isn't interested in. The superstar has a range of interests that fall outside the scope of business. Instead, he may be content with his generational wealth and unique yet amazing lifestyle.

O'Neal could become a billionaire due to his investment history and the amount of money he has invested in companies worldwide. But if he doesn't, it's not because he isn't a smart businessman. It's because amassing a net worth of $1 billion dollars is an incredibly difficult feat to achieve.