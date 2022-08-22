Is Shaquille O'Neal married? Taking a closer look at LA Lakers legend's personal life

Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career is unique. He was the sole reason many NBA teams signed big men during the 90s and 2000s. Their only goal was to stop O'Neal.

During his impressive career, Shaq won four championship rings and established himself as one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He's also had significant success off the court, becoming a successful businessman after retirement.

Shaquille O'Neal married in 2002, but his marriage did not go as well as his playing career. In this article, we will dig deeper into O'Neal's personal life and reveal if he is still married.

Shaquille O'Neal's marriage took place in 2002

Since he was drafted with the first pick in the 1992 NBA Draft, O'Neal has dominated the league. He became an All-Star in his rookie season and decided to take his talents to Los Angeles in 1996.

While playing for the Lakers, Shaquille met Shaunie Nelson, a film marketer. In her interview with Majic 102.1, Shaunie revealed that Shaq was the first NBA player she dated.

The two decided to tie the knot in 2002. They married in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills. While much of Shaq's life was public, he did not let his personal life get affected by it. The basketball legend had security guards blocking curious fans and onlookers.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was at the peak of his basketball career in 2002. He won three championships in a row and married the woman he loved just a few months later.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



35.8 PPG

15.2 RPG

3.5 APG

2.9 BPG

59 FG%



Pure dominance Shaquille O'Neal’s stats during the Lakers three-peat, 2000-200235.8 PPG15.2 RPG3.5 APG2.9 BPG59 FG%Pure dominance Shaquille O'Neal’s stats during the Lakers three-peat, 2000-2002➖➖➖35.8 PPG15.2 RPG3.5 APG2.9 BPG59 FG%Pure dominance🔥 https://t.co/6E9O6P57Pq

Shaquille O'Neal filed for divorce in September 2007. Shaq played for the Miami Heat, and his coach, Pat Riley, was devastated by the news of the divorce.

Three months later, Riley and O'Neal had an altercation during practice, and the Heat shipped the center to the Phoenix Suns shortly after.

Shaquille O'Neal and his wife reconciled less than a year after filing for divorce. The happiness did not last long as Shaunie filed for divorce in November 2009, citing irreconcilable differences.

In March 2010, Shaquille and Shaunie reached an agreement regarding their divorce.

O'Neal admits that he messed up his marriage

Less than two years after Shaquille O'Neal's divorce, the NBA legend admitted that he ruined his marriage.

O'Neal published his book "Shaq Uncut: My Story," and this is one excerpt from it:

"I was a guy. I was a guy with too many options. Choosing to be with some of those women, well, that's on me. In my mind, I never did it disrespectfully, but obviously I shouldn't have done it all."

The Recount @therecount NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal reflects on his divorce with Shaunie O’Neal in 2009:



"I know I messed up." NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal reflects on his divorce with Shaunie O’Neal in 2009:"I know I messed up." https://t.co/NVc8jjCZlv

Shaquille O'Neal opened up about his divorce in 2022, talking about living in an empty house after the divorce.

Shaunie and Shaquille have four kids together: Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir and Me'arah. Shareef O'Neal is a young basketball player who went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. He played for the Lakers in the Summer League and will look for an opportunity to join the NBA.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott