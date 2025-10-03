  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Stephen Curry
  • Is Steph Curry changing his iconic jersey number after Seth Curry’s request? Warriors new backup guard’s hilarious confession explored

Is Steph Curry changing his iconic jersey number after Seth Curry’s request? Warriors new backup guard’s hilarious confession explored

By Michael Macasero
Published Oct 03, 2025 04:48 GMT
Is Steph Curry changing his iconic jersey number after Seth Curry&rsquo;s request? Warriors new backup guard&rsquo;s hilarious confession explored. [photo: @warriors/IG]
Is Steph Curry changing his iconic jersey number after Seth Curry’s request? Warriors new backup guard’s hilarious confession explored. [photo: @warriors/IG]

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors announced that they had signed Steph Curry’s brother, Seth Curry, to a one-year, $3.6 million deal. The younger Curry, who led the NBA in 3-point shooting efficiency with 45.6%, brings an elite floor-spacing game the Dubs covet. In the last section of the Warriors’ announcement, the team noted that the former Charlotte Hornets guard would wear No. 31.

Ad

When asked on Thursday if Seth tried to buy his older brother’s No. 30, the new Warrior responded:

"I tried to buy it from him, he said he didn't need the money. I don't think the NBA would like that either."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In 11 NBA seasons, Seth Curry has worn Nos. 1, 30 and 31. He has preferred No. 30 since the 2021-2022 season with the Brooklyn Nets. Unsurprisingly, he could not pay Steph Curry to give up the iconic number.

Steph Curry has used No. 30 since his days with Davidson College to pay homage to his father, Dell Curry. In 2022, Curry’s alma mater retired his number, a route the Warriors will undoubtedly follow once the two-time MVP retires from the NBA. Nobody was hardly surprised the four-time champ kept his jersey number.

Ad

Seth Curry did not wear No. 30 until his fourth NBA team

Seth Curry did not immediately follow his older brother Steph Curry's footsteps by wearing No. 30. Dell Curry's youngest son wore No. 1 when he debuted for the Orlando Magic during the 2013-14 season. The following season, he used No. 31 while suiting up for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

From Cleveland, he took his talents to Phoenix, where he chose No. 10. Seth's first time to wear No. 30 came during the 2015-16 season with the Sacramento Kings.

Ad

Steph Curry’s brother, Seth Curry, has experience playing in San Francisco

Seth Curry is no stranger to basketball in San Francisco. Although signing with the Warriors would pair him with his superstar brother for the first time, he has experience playing basketball in the area.

Seth, a former Duke star, went undrafted in the 2013 draft. The first team to give him a shot at pro basketball was the Santa Cruz Warriors, the Dubs’ G League affiliate. The younger Curry played 37 games and quickly made his presence felt. He started in 37 of 38 games and averaged 19.7 points, 5.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per outing.

Ad

Curry’s 43.7% shooting, including 37.2% from behind the arc, made him stand out. At some point, he played alongside Mychel Thompson, Klay Thompson’s younger brother.

It wasn’t until the 2016-17 season that Steph Curry’s brother turned heads in the NBA. Playing for the Dallas Mavericks, he averaged 12.8 ppg behind 48.1% shooting, including 42.5% from deep.

A little over a decade since playing in Santa Cruz, Seth Curry returns to San Francisco to suit up for the Golden State Warriors.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications