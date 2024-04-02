Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest on former Finals MVP's status (April 2)

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry will be available in the marquee Western Conference matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday for the third head-to-head of their season series. The Mavericks won both previous matchups.

After completing a challenging five-game road stretch, the Golden State Warriors pulled off an impressive 4-1 record from their trip. Despite a lone loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team has displayed urgency amid the playoff push.

Currently occupying the 10th spot in the conference standings, the Warriors trail the ninth-placed LA Lakers by a margin of 1.5 games.

The Mavericks finished their five-game road trip on Tuesday and remain one of the NBA's top contenders. They've won nine of their last 10 games, thanks primarily to their improved defensive tenacity.

After defeating the Kings on Friday, the Mavericks showcased their dominance by securing a commanding 125-107 road victory against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

What happened to Steph Curry?

In the March 7 matchup against the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry rolled his right ankle while in possession of the ball and executing a cut to the basket.

The MRI results revealed no ligament or tissue damage, as well as no fractures, providing some reassurance regarding the seriousness of the injury.

He suffered another injury on Nov. 12, leading to his absence for two consecutive games, this time related to his right knee.

The incident occurred during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as he was driving past Jaden McDaniels but collided with Rudy Gobert under the rim. This collision, combined with McDaniels' momentum, resulted in him falling on his knee.

Steph Curry stats vs Dallas Mavericks

The two-time MVP has played 41 games against the Dallas Mavericks, going 26-15. He has averaged 23.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.1 block while shooting 46.5% from the field, including 42.8% from the three-point line and 90.7% from the free-throw line.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors?

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors will begin at 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

It will be aired nationally on TNT and locally on NBC Sports Bay Area for home coverage. It can also be streamed on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trials.