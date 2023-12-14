Is Steph Curry playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest update on 2-time NBA MVP's availability (Dec. 14)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are set to take on the LA Clippers on Thursday, December 14. The match happens at the Crypto.com Arena with the tip-off commencing by 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The four-time NBA champion has averaged 29.5 points a game to lead the Warriors in scoring.

It is seen in the recent injury report of the Golden State Warriors that Curry is good to go against the Clippers and has not missed a basketball game since November 16.

There are two other players in the injury report for the Warriors. One is Draymond Green, who is slapped with a suspension for swinging at Jusuf Nurkic and has no definite time to return. Gary Payton II is the other player and he is expected to be back by late December.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Back on November 13, the nine-time NBA All-Star missed two games due to a knee injury. That was the only time Curry missed games so far this season but with his history of injuries, especially at the start of his NBA career, Warriors fans are constantly monitoring his health.

In the two games that he missed, the Golden State Warriors struggled to keep up with their opponents and lost both encounters against the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder.

Since then, Curry has appeared in the next 10 games for the Golden State Warriors. So far he has been averaging a team-high of 29.1 points per game along with 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 three-pointers and 4.4 assists.

Steph Curry's stats vs LA Clippers

This is the second time that the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors faced this season. Warriors lost the first encounter by just one point, 112-113. Steph Curry had a tough night, shooting only 7-of-18 from the field but led still managed to lead the team in scoring with 22 points. He also had 11 assists, four rebounds and four three-pointers.

On the same night, Draymond Green helped out with 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists but his services will be missed due to a suspension. It was one of Moses Moody's better games as well as he chipped in with 21 points of his own while Klay Thompson tallied 17 points on four three-pointers.