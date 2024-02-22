Is Steph Curry playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest on 4x champion's status (February 22)

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry will play against the LA Lakers at home today for the second time this season. The last time the two faced each other was on Jan. 28, when the Lakers triumphed 145-144.

Curry logged 35 minutes in the Warriors' 140-137 win over the Utah Jazz last Thursday. He had 16 points, two rebounds and 10 assists on below-his-standard shooting. He went 4 of 14 from the field (28.6%), including 2 of 8 from beyond the arc.

With their previous win, the Warriors have gone 7-3 in their last 10 outings. They boast a +10.0 net rating, including an offensive rating of 122.3 and a defensive rating of 112.3.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Even at 35, Steph has shown remarkable consistency in his appearances, with 50 appearances out of the Warriors' 53 games. He missed three games due to a knee injury he sustained in November.

Curry injured his right knee in the second half of the Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves matchup on Nov. 14, 2023. Curry drove to the rim, with McDaniels chasing him around from Kevon Looney’s pindown, and got a shot up. However, he eventually hurt his knee because of McDaniels' momentum and Rudy Gobert’s rim protection.

Curry also dealt with a foot injury at the start of the season that kept him on the team's injury report, which he played through.

Steph Curry stats vs. LA Lakers

The two-time MVP has played the Lakers 40 times in his career, going 22-18, averaging 22.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

In their last matchup, he secured 46 points, three rebounds, seven assists and a steal on 17 of 35 shooting. This includes 9 of 21 shooting from beyond the arc at 42.9%.

He can help the Warriors maintain their winning streak, especially after they lost to the LA Clippers just before the All-Star break commenced.

Curry's exceptional ball-handling and shooting skills frequently put opposing defenses under immense pressure, creating advantageous situations for his teammates.

His ability to draw attention often leads to a four-on-three scenario for the Warriors. The defenses then aggressively double-team him off pick-and-rolls or during handoffs.

This matchup will be crucial as Anthony Davis has played at an All-defensive team caliber all season long and will still impose himself on defense.

How to watch LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors?

The LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors' marquee matchup will be aired nationally on TNT. The tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, included in the NBA's twelve-game slate.

It will also be available for live-streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for free for a week.