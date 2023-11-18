Is Steph Curry playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on Golden State Warriors star's return after 2-game absence (Nov. 18)

The Golden State Warriors looked helpless without Steph Curry on the floor, and his absence is hurting the team. The team hosts the OKC Thunder once again tonight after facing them on Thursday. The last matchup resulted in a 128-109 blowout loss, and fans are disappointed with the team's poor performance without their general on the floor. The Dubs are on a five-game losing streak and 0-4 on the ongoing homestand.

After a horrible five-game stretch, Bay Area fans finally got some good news as the Warriors upgraded Steph Curry's injury status ahead of the game tonight. He has been sidelined for the last two games due to a knee strain but is now listed as questionable. Head coach Steve Kerr announced that Curry is progressing well.

Draymond Green is serving his five-game suspension and will return against the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 28. Gary Payton II, who has missed just one game this season, is sidelined due to a left foot strain.

What happened to Steph Curry, and what is his return timeline?

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry fell on his knee in the first outing against Minnesota on November 12th. He was sidelined from the second matchup against Minnesota a day later due to soreness. He underwent imaging and examination and was eventually diagnosed with a strain in his right knee.

While his 'questionable' status doesn't guarantee that he will lace up, it is still a positive sign for the Dubs. He was ruled out for the first matchup against OKC more than 24 hours in advance, so this upgrade in status means he is progressing well and the injury was indeed minor in nature.

The Golden State Warriors announced that the MRI did not reveal any structural damage, so an upgraded questionable status after just two games is great news for Dubs fans. He is certainly nearing a return, even if he doesn't play tonight.

How do I watch Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors take on the OKC Thunder?

The game between the Golden State Warriors and OKC Thunder will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The tickets for the game are on sale for as low as $75 on Vivid Seats and $70 on Ticketmaster.

The game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Bay Area for the Warriors and Bally Sports Oklahoma for the Thunder. International viewers and fans without local cable can live-stream the game with the NBA League Pass.

One can also tune in to the radio channels SiriusXM, 95.7 The Game, and WWLS 98.1 FM OKC to listen to the live broadcast of the game.

