Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will participate in the 73rd NBA All-Star game scheduled for tonight at 8 pm ET in Indianapolis. However, the 10-time All-Star will not start the game. Curry will be playing off the bench as a reserve for the first time as part of the Western Conference squad.

Steph has been selected as an All-Star every year since 2014, missing out only in 2020 due to a hand injury. In all his previous selections, he was named a starter.

He even captained the All-Star Western Conference team in 2018 and won the inaugural Kobe Bryant Memorial All-Star MVP award in 2022.

The 35-year-old opened up about not making the All-Star starters this year. Curry lauded the Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who will start as the backcourt duo this year:

“Been doing this for a very long time, the fact that it’s a talking point that I’m not (a starter) after nine healthy years — those two guys are playing amazing, they deserve it.

"Hopefully I’m there in Indiana in whatever capacity, but to still be doing it at this stage is always a challenge. You don’t ever take for granted how hard it is to be recognized in that way every year."

The starters of the Western Conference roster include captain LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic.

The reserves include Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Kal-Anthony Towns.

Stephen Curry wins the Steph vs Sabrina 3-point contest

Stephen Curry clinched the win for the first of its kind NBA All-Star festivity, the Stephen vs Sabrina 3-Point Challenge Championship.

Sabrina Ionescu of the WNBA's New York Liberty went first in the contest and put up an impressive performance. She stunned the crowd by draining all five of her first rack and concluded her attempt with 26 points.

Meanwhile, two-time MVP Curry had a rough start but gained momentum as he kept draining his shots. He finished his attempt with a 3-point difference of 29 points, draining the last four corner shots of his money rack.

Although Stephen Curry did not participate in the regular All-Star 3-point contest, he scored better than Damian Lillard, who won the regular 3-point contest with 26 points. The Milwaukee Bucks star defended his title this year after winning it last year.